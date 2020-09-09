Defender Noah Reid keeps Bishop Noll’s boat steady

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — Successful programs are built on players like Noah Reid.

Bishop Noll’s seniors have two regional trophies, a pair of semistate ones and a state championship ring. Those achievements require the stability of a guy who will do the dirty work knowing he’s probably not going to be on the stat sheet or steal too many headlines.

“He’s the guy I rely on for anything. If I need a message to get sent out to the team, he’s the guy I talk to. I never have to worry about him messing up in school or getting in trouble,” Warriors coach Quinn Cloghessy said. “He’s the backbone of the team. Without him, there’s a lot of stuff that would crumble. He’s a rock for us.”

The senior defender is part of a Warriors senior core that has representation at every level of the field. Jake Wichlinski is breaking scoring records at the top. Bruno Zamora captains the midfield and Fernando Ramos minds the net.

“It’s a family atmosphere. It’s not going to be perfect but we pick up each other,” he said. “It’s about what's best for the team. You can’t do it all. Jake’s one of the best strikers I’ve seen. Fernando’s my boy back there. My strength’s defense.”