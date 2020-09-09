 Skip to main content
Defender Noah Reid keeps Bishop Noll’s boat steady
BOYS SOCCER

Defender Noah Reid keeps Bishop Noll's boat steady

HAMMOND — Successful programs are built on players like Noah Reid.

Bishop Noll’s seniors have two regional trophies, a pair of semistate ones and a state championship ring. Those achievements require the stability of a guy who will do the dirty work knowing he’s probably not going to be on the stat sheet or steal too many headlines.

“He’s the guy I rely on for anything. If I need a message to get sent out to the team, he’s the guy I talk to. I never have to worry about him messing up in school or getting in trouble,” Warriors coach Quinn Cloghessy said. “He’s the backbone of the team. Without him, there’s a lot of stuff that would crumble. He’s a rock for us.”

The senior defender is part of a Warriors senior core that has representation at every level of the field. Jake Wichlinski is breaking scoring records at the top. Bruno Zamora captains the midfield and Fernando Ramos minds the net.

“It’s a family atmosphere. It’s not going to be perfect but we pick up each other,” he said. “It’s about what's best for the team. You can’t do it all. Jake’s one of the best strikers I’ve seen. Fernando’s my boy back there. My strength’s defense.”

Reid is the leader in the back. Bishop Noll’s defense held four of its first five opponents scoreless.

He says his strengths are tackling and playing quickly. He tries to play smart and not overcomplicate things.

“We’re a unit back there. There’s no real boss. We direct each other. If someone sees something I don’t see, they’ll say something, too,” Reid said. “It’s all communication. No one sees the whole field.”

The senior group pushes that theme, Reid said. Making sure everyone is on the same page both on and off the pitch is important.

“They turned the page on this program. We were always the team that could win a sectional, maybe get into regionals. If you would’ve asked anybody (in 2018) ‘Could Noll win state?’ I don’t think anybody would’ve said yes,” Cloghessy said. “They’ve transcended anything that even I thought could be done at Bishop Noll soccer.”

Noll is still being slept on, Reid believes. The Warriors (4-1) aren’t ranked in the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association poll.

“Our goal is state. We obviously have the team. We have the chemistry. Our players are amazing,” he said. “We’re enjoying our time together and making the most of it.”

Top 10

Here are Aaron Ferguson's rankings of the top boys soccer teams in the area through Wednesday's games with last week's rankings in parentheses. NR = not ranked.

1. Chesterton (1)

2. Crown Point (3)

3. Munster (3)

4. Valparaiso (4)

5. Bishop Noll (6)

6. Lake Central (5)

7. Highland (7)

8. Illiana Christian (8)

9. Merrillville (NR)

10. Morgan Township (NR)

