High School
Boys Basketball
Clark 59, Hammond Academy 50
HAMMOND ACADEMY (7-14-15-14)
R. Jones 8, J. Lanier 2, A. Boleware 3, B. Riley 4, L. Short 3, S. Perterson 6, E. Manley 19, J. Raices 5.
CLARK (18-11-14-16)
Derrius Ross 13, Dakota Lofton 4, Zarious Coleman 17, Tristun Cano 7, Matt Johnson 5, Christian Ruiz 3, Tim Todd 10.
JV score: Clark 68, Hammond Academy 34.
West Side 59, E.C. Central 55 (OT)
AT E.C. CENTRAL
E.C. Central (16-7-6-24-2)
S. Williams 1 2-2 4, L. Williams 5 1-1 11, Okeke 7 3-3 17, D. Williams 0 0-0 0, Brown 2 1-4 6, Nixon 0 0-0 0, Jones 6 2-2 17. Totals — 21 9-12 55.
3-point field goals: E.C. Central (Jones 3, Brown 1). E.C. Central Leaders — Rebounds: Okeke 13. Assists: Jones 2. Steals: S. Williams 2. Total fouls: E.C. Central 17. Fouled out: S. Williams (ECC). Records: E.C. Central 6-8 (2-1 Great Lakes Athletic).
Girls Basketball
Griffith 62, Bowman Academy 29
GRIFFITH
Cierra Pipkins 3 1-4 7, Peyton Willis 1 0-0 2, Julissa Hamm 8 1-3 17, Briah Strezo 2 2-4 6, Marisa Esquivel 4 3-4 14, Savanna Ronjak 2 1-2 5, Ariel Esquivel 3 3-4 11. Totals — 23 11-21 62.
3-point field goals: M. Esquivel 3, A. Esquivel 2 (G). Leaders — Hamm 9 (G). Assists: A. Esquivel 5 (G). Steals: Hamm 7 (G). Team fouls: Griffith 12. Fouled out: None.
Lake Central 68, Valparaiso 39
LAKE CENTRAL (16-17-15-20)
Sara Zabrecky 9 2-5 23, Jen Tomasil 1 3-4 5, Tiana Morales 3 2-2 9, Abby Oedzes 0 0-0 0, Taylor Jaksich 6 3-6 15, Bailey Fehrman 1 0-0 2, Meghan Long 1 0-0 3, Essence Johnson 0 0-0 0, Julia Nawrot 0 0-0 0, Tatum Damron 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Rowser 1 0-2 2, Allie Mularski 4 1-3 9. Totals — 26 11-22 68.
VALPARAISO (7-14-11-7)
Sarah Douglas 1 0-0 2, Maddie Molnar 0 0-0 0, Sarah Cavanaugh 0 0-0 0, Jessica Gast 4 0-0 10, Grace Healy 0 0-0 0, Shea Pendleton 2 0-0 6, Aleah Ferngren 3 2-4 10, Taylor Zimmerman 1 0-0 3, Amelia Benjamin 0 0-0 0, Bolanle Ayangade 1 1-2 3, Kiana Oelling 1 2-4 4, Destiny Elder 0 1-2 1. Totals — 13 6-12 39.
3-point field goals: Long 1, Zabrecky 3, Morales 1 (LC); Gast 2, Pendleton 2, Ferngren 2, Zimmerman 1 (V). Team fouls: Lake Central 18, Valparaiso 17. Fouled out: None. JV score: Valparaiso 35, Lake Central 27.
Lake Station 65, Covenant Christian 56
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (16-8-15-17)
Grace DeBoer 2 1-2 6, Desiree Holmes 0 1-2 1, Carly James 2 0-0 4, Linsay Zeldenrust 4 0-0 8, Ashley Flores 3 0-0 9, Sydnie Bakker 2 0-0 4, Dominique Bennett 1 0-0 3, Leanna Buiter 5 0-0 12, Hope Zylstra 4 1-1 9. Totals —23 3-5 56.
LAKE STATION (18-24-13-10)
Taylor Austin 10 2-2 4, Lexi Arney 1 0-0 2, Bre Poats 3 2-2 8, Kaylee Himes 3 0-0 6, Julie Castillo 5 1-2 11, Mayakla Chabes 4 2-3 14. Totals — 26 7-11 65.
3-point field goals: DeBoer 1, Flores 3, Bennett 1, Buiter 2 (CC); Austin 2, Chabes 4 (LS). Leaders — Rebounds: Poats 12 (LS). Steal: Austin 5, Poats 5 (LS). Team fouls: Covenant Christian 11, Lake Station 6. Fouled out: None.
Marquette Catholic 70, Culver Academy 15
CULVER ACADEMY (2-8-2-3)
Totals — 5 3-5 15.
MARQUETTE CATHOLIC (19-17-19-15)
Sophia Nolan 4 0-0 9, Claire Salyer 4 0-0 8, Emmery Joseph 0 0-0 0, Morgan Crook 2 0-0 6, Emma Nolan 9 3-4 23, Ryleigh Grott 0 2-2 2, Dia Rallings 3 0-0 7, Ukari Payne 2 0-0 5, Jorden Goodwin 1 0-0 3, Ally McConnell 2 0-0 4, Kassandra Loza 1 1-2 3, Nathaly Reynaga 0 0-0 0. Totals — 28 6-8 70.
3-point field goals: S. Nolan 1, Crook 2, E. Nolan 2, Rallings 1, Payne 1, Goodwin 1 (MC). Team fouls: Culver Academy 9, Marquette Catholic 7. Fouled out: None. Records: Marquette Catholic 19-2.
Merrillville 51, Morgan Twp. 43
MORGAN TWP. (6-9-16-12)
Abbert 1 0-0 2, O'Brien 2 1-2 6, Wells 3 3-3 11, G. Good 1 0-0 2, Deporter 0 0-0 0, S. Good 0 0-0 0, K. Stanko 5 0-2 10, Lanmons 0 0-0 0, Bee 4 4-5 12. Totals — 16 8-12 43.
MERRILLVILLE (12-14-8-17)
Miller 5 8-11 18, Grady 2 1-2 5, Smith 2 0-0 4, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Cole 2 0-0 4, Thomas 3 1-2 7, Armstrong 4 0-0 9, Payne 2 0-1 4. Totals — 20 10-16 51.
3-point field goals: Morgan Twp. (O'Brien 1, Wells 2); Merrillville (Armstrong 1). Merrillville Leaders — Rebounds: Cole 12. Steals: Miller 5. Records: Morgan Twp. 12-8, Merrillville 11-11.
Westville 57, Roosevelt 33
ROOSEVELT (7-9-9-8)
Malone 3 2-2 8, Montgomery 2 1-2 5, Hall 7 0-0 15, Minor 2 0-0 5, Davis 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0, Scott 0 0-0 0. Totals — 14 3-4 33.
WESTVILLE (22-5-23-7)
Steppe 3 0-0 6, G. Weston 6 4-4 18, Rogers 5 2-2 12, Keeling 1 0-2 2, Albers 3 1-2 8, Fortuna 2 0-0 4, Griffin 2 0-3 4, Hisick 0 1-2 1, Hannon 1 0-3 2. Totals — 23 8-18 57.
3-point field goals: Hall 1, Minor 1 (R); Weston 2, Albers 1 (W). Leaders — Rebounds: Hall 13 (R); Albers 9 (W). Assists: Weston 6 (W). Steals: Minor 3 (R); Griffin 5 (W). Team fouls: Roosevelt 17, Westville 10. Fouled out: Malone 5 (R).
Gymnastics
Valparaiso 113.95, Hobart 94.35, Lowell 80.10
VAULT — 1. Lexy Malamatos (V) 9.5, 2. Lizzy Wilson (V) 9.4, 3. Whitney McKeon (V) 9.2.
BARS — 1. Whitney McKeon (V) 9.55, 2. Lexy Malamatos (V) 9.50, 3. Lizzy Wilson (V) 9.40.
BEAM — 1. Whitney McKeon (V) 9.65, 2. Lizzy Wilson (V) 9.50, 3. Lexy Malamatos (V) 9.10.
FLOOR — 1. Lizzy Wilson (V) 9.80, 2. Whitney McKeon (V) 9.75, 3. Lexy Malamatos (V) 9.60.
ALL-AROUND — 1. Whitney McKeon (V) 38.15, 2. Lizzy Wilson (V) 38.10, 3. Lexy Malamatos (V) 37.70.
Boys Swimming
Highland 120, Morton 38
200 MEDLEY RELAY — Morton (Aaron Tomaszewski, Donovan Lee, Andrew Frost, Edwardo Barrera) 2:14.78. 200 FREE — Filipe Arbelez (H) 2:14.26. 200 IM — Donovan Lee (M) 2:28.65. 50 FREE — Ethan Churilla (H) 22.96. DIVING — Josh Krull (H) 114.75. 100 FLY — Jhovany Leon (H) 1:07.45. 100 FREE — Ethan Churilla (H) 50.55. 500 FREE — Filipe Arbelez (H) 5:51.30. 200 FREE RELAY — Highland (Ethan Churilla, Matthew Roach, Jacob Simmons, Logan Juran) 1:46.18. 100 BACK — Ben Ayon (H) 1:14.51. 100 BREAST — Donovavn Lee (M) 1:13,.06. 400 FREE RELAY — Highland (Filipe Arbelez, Tray Shamel, Ben Ayon, Josh Johnston) 3:33.31.
LaPorte 90, Knox 75
(LaPorte first place finishes)
200 IM — Graham Siefker (L). 100 BACK — Graham Siefker (L). 100 FLY — Jordan Hull (L). 100 BREAST — Jordan Hull (L).
Girls Swimming
Highland 104, Morton 54
200 MEDLEY RELAY — Morton 2:32.95. 200 FREE — Rachel Stange (H) 2:12.65. 200 IM — Emily Marvel (H) 2:36.95. 50 FREE — Chloe Churilla (H) 29.47. DIVING — Maggie Carstenson (H) 179.25. 100 FLY — Mya Bailey (H) 1:07.67. 100 FREE — Chloe Churilla (H) 1:04.17. 500 FREE — Raquel Davila (H) 5:51.35. 200 FREE RELAY — Highland (Mya Bailey, Raquel Davila, Emily Marvel, Rachel Stange) 2:05.21. 100 BACK — Mya Bailey (H) 1:09.75. 100 BREAST — Allison Hathaway (M) 1:30.68. 400 FREE RELAY — Highland (Mya Bailey, Raquel Davila, Emily Marvel, Rachel Stange) 4:22.37.