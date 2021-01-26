Merrillville's Armani Glass lands Army offer as recruiting in Region heats up

This was the season when it was all supposed to come together for Merrillville senior Armani Glass.
Then, it all came crashing down.
"I knew something wasn't right for sure just because I couldn't really put too much pressure on (my left knee)," Glass said. "But for the first week, I didn't even know that (my left ACL) was torn, and our trainers were telling me that it might have been something with my hamstring. I didn't find out until about a week later when I took an MRI.
"That's when they told me."
Glass said he sustained his season-ending knee injury after catching a pass and planting awkwardly in a Week 6 win at LaPorte on Sept. 25. He walked off the field under his own power thinking he would return, but when it was confirmed that Glass' high school football career was over, he was heartbroken.
The 5-foot-7, 155-pound senior had made a name for himself as one of the most dynamic athletes in the Region. But with only five games and two receiving touchdowns under his belt during what he anticipated would be a noteworthy senior season, Glass wondered if he had done enough as an undersized player to garner the attention of a big-time college program.
About a week ago, while sitting in a graphic arts class at Merrillville, which is taught by Pirates defensive backs coach Kenny Smith, the senior got his answer when Army offered him his first Division I scholarship.
"One of the (Army) coaches had texted me beforehand, but when he called me and told me that I had an offer, my hands started shaking a little bit," Glass said. "I couldn't stop smiling. I was with my teammates Devin Sanders and Donavan Mills, so after I got off the phone and I told them, we all just started jumping around.
"It really felt like all of my hard work and dedication had paid off."
Through the first three seasons of his prep career, Glass hauled in 73 catches for 1,164 yards and 13 touchdowns.
He was a vital part of Merillville's run to a Class 6A semistate in 2019, and although he couldn't take the field during the team's second trip to semistate last fall, Pirates coach Brad Seiss said his enthusiasm never wavered.
Wearing a brace on his left knee, Glass limped up and down the sidelines, encouraging his teammates during their deep playoff run.
Seiss believes that was a prime example of Glass' leadership and character which, in addition to his explosive athleticism, are big reasons why Army has taken a chance on him.
"He was a coach, cheerleader, motivator and everything else for us," Seiss said. "He was that way all year, and he never felt sorry for his situation or pouted about it. He turned a negative into a positive as far as the example he set."
Seiss continued his praise of Glass, citing his high marks in the classroom as another factor that helped expand his recruiting.
The senior, who is on schedule to continue his standout track career in the spring, said he can't wait to prove himself at the next level.
In the absence of Glass and the rest of a loaded senior class — headlined by The Times 2020 Offensive Player of the Year and Notre Dame signee JoJo Johnson — two juniors who are poised to lead Merrillville next season are left tackle Theodore Sparks and running back Lavarion Logan.
Sparks, who is also a standout wrestler, recently received a scholarship offer from Ball State, which won the Mid-American Conference championship and the Arizona Bowl in December. Logan, who totaled 283 carries for 1,627 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2020, recently landed scholarships offers from Illinois State and Indiana State.
"It's just crazy to see how far we've come because we all really grew up together," Glass said. "I grew up playing on the same Pop Warner team as JoJo back in sixth or seventh grade. I met (Logan) when he was still playing in middle school at Pierce. So to see us accomplishing our goals, it's a spectacular feeling.
"I can't want to tune in and see what all of my (former) teammates do in their careers, and I know they'll be watching me as well."
Lost seasons
Mikayla Creasbaum and Ryan Donley, like countless other athletes, did not have the chance to compete last spring.
The IHSAA canceled spring sports April 2 due to the coronavirus pandemic, which effectively ended their respective softball and baseball seasons before they could even start.
Despite not taking the field, Creasbaum and Donley were still able to garner the attention of college programs and have made their decisions.
Creasbaum, a star first baseman and third baseman at Lake Central, announced her verbal commit to Eastern Illinois via social media Dec. 7. Donley, a standout pitcher and first baseman at Chesterton, shared his verbal commit to Oakland on Jan. 11.
"It was a really relieving feeling once I committed, " Creasbaum said. "It's just really exciting to know that I'm going to live out my dream that I've had since I was a little girl. I've always wanted to play college softball at the D-I level."
Indians softball coach Jeff Sherman believes Creasbaum was in line for a breakout campaign last year, and he's hopeful that she will be able to put her talent on full display this season.
The senior has been a part of the varsity program her entire prep career, and Sherman has no doubt that she will excel at Eastern Illinois.
"With everything going on right now with the pandemic, I know there is a little bit of worry for a lot athletes, wondering if schools still have spots and if they're going to be able to get enough looks," Sherman said. "So, I'm really happy for Mikayla. That kid can really play softball."
Creasbaum, who chose Eastern Illinois over Austin Peay State, said she can't wait to suit up for one last ride at Lake Central. The Indians finished as the Class 4A state state runner-up during her freshman season, and she is eager to see if her squad can return to Bittinger Stadium at Purdue.
"I think this year could be a great one for us," Creasbaum said. "This is something that all of us want, especially after missing last year, and I think we can make it far."
Since Donley is a junior, he isn't in the same position as Creasbaum, but he plans to take advantage of this upcoming season, too.
After choosing Oakland, which was the college destination for former Region star and Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Mike Brosseau, over Eastern Michigan, Donley said he's turned all of his attention to helping Chesterton make history.
"I've been putting in a lot of work," Donley said. "I want to do something special for this town and get (coach) Jack Campbell his first state title. He's been there for 50-plus years, so he deserves one."
Scoring machine
Courtney Blakely began her senior season with one Division I scholarship offer from Indiana State.
Two 50-point games and one program record later, she has secured two more.
Bishop Noll's standout senior, who is averaging 32.0 points per game, recently received scholarship offers from Middle Tennessee State and Stetson.
"I'm just grateful to be recognized and to be noticed," Blakely said. "The summer was actually the last time that I received any interest from any schools, so it feels really good to know that people are watching me."
Blakely scored a program-record 55 points in a loss at Andrean on Jan. 5, eclipsing her previous career high of 50 points in a win at River Forest on Dec. 30.
She has only been held below 20 points twice this season and continues to prove that she is one of the most prolific scorers in Indiana history. Blakely, who is the Warriors' girls all-time leading scorer, is currently ranked as the state's No. 21 girls all-time leading scorer with 2,202 career points.
The Indiana Miss Basketball candidate went viral on social media via Ballislife and said she is aware of the praise and criticism she receives from strangers who either agree or disagree with her aggressive style of play. But regardless of the chatter, she is thankful for a strong support system, spearheaded by her mother and Region legend Angela Hamblin-Blakely, who helps her drown out the noise.
"As a mom, she's always like, 'If anybody has something to say for real, mama will handle it,'" Courtney Blakley said with a laugh. "But she tells me to not worry about it and to keep going to the gym and keep getting better."