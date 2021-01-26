Merrillville's Armani Glass lands Army offer as recruiting in Region heats up

The senior has been a part of the varsity program her entire prep career, and Sherman has no doubt that she will excel at Eastern Illinois.

"With everything going on right now with the pandemic, I know there is a little bit of worry for a lot athletes, wondering if schools still have spots and if they're going to be able to get enough looks," Sherman said. "So, I'm really happy for Mikayla. That kid can really play softball."

Creasbaum, who chose Eastern Illinois over Austin Peay State, said she can't wait to suit up for one last ride at Lake Central. The Indians finished as the Class 4A state state runner-up during her freshman season, and she is eager to see if her squad can return to Bittinger Stadium at Purdue.

"I think this year could be a great one for us," Creasbaum said. "This is something that all of us want, especially after missing last year, and I think we can make it far."

Since Donley is a junior, he isn't in the same position as Creasbaum, but he plans to take advantage of this upcoming season, too.

After choosing Oakland, which was the college destination for former Region star and Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Mike Brosseau, over Eastern Michigan, Donley said he's turned all of his attention to helping Chesterton make history.