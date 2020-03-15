Nick Shebish overcomes ACL tear, lack of postseason to earn college offers

Nick Shebish doesn’t regret his decision to transfer from De La Salle in Chicago to Bishop Noll before his sophomore year.

He considered leaving when the Warriors announced they would only play a partial schedule with no postseason for the remainder of his high school career. And the ACL tear that forced Shebish to miss most of his senior season wasn’t any fun, either.

But the connections he made by remaining at Noll are starting to pay off, as Shebish has earned four college scholarship offers in the last few weeks.

“I play football to create a bond with people I never thought I would be able to have a bond with,” Shebish said. “I wanted to not only enjoy my high school experience but get business done while doing it. Bishop Noll luckily had a team and it was honestly the best choice I’ve ever made to stay because I met (coach Wayne Racine). He gave me so many encouraging words and so much motivation to keep fighting through everything I went through.”

On the third play of the game against Lake Station on Sept. 20, a teammate rolled over Shebish’s knee and it bent “in a way that it definitely wasn’t supposed to bend,” he said. He knew it was bad immediately, but he didn’t want the younger Warriors players to see him in pain.