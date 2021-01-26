Region athletes reel in scholarship offers, make commitments

This was the season that it was supposed to all come together for Merrillville senior Armani Glass.

Then, it all came crashing down.

"I knew something wasn't right for sure just because I couldn't really put too much pressure on (my left knee)," Glass said. "But for the first week, I didn't even know that (my left ACL) was torn, and our trainers were telling me that it might have been something with my hamstring. I didn't find out until about a week later when I took an MRI.

"That's when they told me."

Glass said he sustained his season-ending knee injury after catching a pass and planting awkwardly in a Week 6 win at LaPorte on Sept. 25. He walked off the field under his own power thinking he would return, but when it was confirmed that Glass' high school football career was over, he was heartbroken.

The 5-foot-8, 155-pound senior had made a name for himself as one of the most dynamic athletes in the Region. But with only five games and two receiving touchdowns under his belt during what was supposed to be a memorable senior season, Glass wondered if he had done enough as an undersized player to garner the attention of a big-time college program.