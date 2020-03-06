Region hockey teams chase state titles

“When Cole’s on, he’s hot. He’s been a backbone for us for a couple of years and he’s done quite well. He holds us in games and that’s all we need, and then we go score for him,” Bulldogs coach Tim Philbin said.

Crown Point features a balanced attack, with eight players scoring at least eight goals and senior Brendan Hegeduis leading the bunch with 19 goals.

“We have three really good lines. Two tend to produce a little more than the third line. The third line is really our grind-it-out line, forecheck, get on the other team,” Philbin said. “It just seems a line with some of the older players tend to score but we actually have very good balance. I hope it makes the opposing teams sweat a little bit because they can’t key on just one player.”

Senior leaders Grant Walker, Nick Crook and Hegeduis help lead on both ends of the ice to maintain a balanced attack.

“You have to be strong in your end of the rink. A lot of these games are so tight, one-goal games, that you have to be extremely balanced in your end of the rink and tight in front of the net, limit the shots the other team can get and box them up, so to speak,” Philbin said.