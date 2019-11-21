Bishop Noll Warriors
Coach: John Boyd, first season at school.
Last season: 13-10 (5-2 in GSSC).
2019 postseason: Lost 54-51 to Andrean in Class 2A sectional quarterfinal.
Top returning players: Jack Reardon, Sr., G, (7.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.5 apg); Troy Acree, Sr., G, (7.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.3 apg); Xavier Roldan, Sr., G, (3.1 ppg).
What you should know
Longtime Region coach John Boyd took over at Noll in late August, giving him a short amount of time to implement his system. The learning curve is great with the loss of Brandon Scott (21 ppg, 7.5 rpg) and Morgan Grant (12.9 ppg, 6.5 rpg) to graduation.
“We’re hustling to put a lot of systems and structures in place so guys can be successful,” Boyd said. “The guys know that we have to be patient (and) the community knows we have to be patient with our late start because we’re going to work hard to catch up with everybody else.”
Reardon and Acree are the top returning scorers off last year’s team. The presence of guard-heavy veterans will lead to a quicker pace of Warriors basketball.
“We’re gonna play an up-tempo style of basketball. We’re going to shoot it and shoot it a lot,” Boyd said. “But we’ll be known for our defense – tough and gritty – an unwavering style where we’re coming at you; being very aggressive protecting our basket.”
Calumet Warriors
Coach: Dominique Nelson, fifth season at school.
Last season: 17-9 (6-1 in GSSC).
2019 postseason: Lost 50-42 to Hanover Central in Class 3A sectional semifinal.
Top returning players: Da’Vion Davis, Sr., G (20.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.6 spg); Jerrell Johnson, Jr., G (7.5 ppg, 2.1 apg); Charles Payne Sr., G, (6.4 ppg, 4.9 rpg).
What you should know
The Warriors are coming off a GSSC title and return its leading scorer and two top guards. Da’Vion Davis has interest from Holy Cross, according to Nelson, and will look to gain more interest with a strong senior season.
“(He) is a dynamic scorer who understands the game of basketball and has high basketball knowledge,” Nelson said. “He has a next-level mentality and will be a pro one day.”
Freshman Ashton Williamson has brings high expectations to Calumet, rated third in the Class of 2023 by Prep Hoops Indiana. He and sophomore Scott Flores will provide a spark as the Warriors seek another league title and redemption at the sectional, vying for a second title in three years.
“My squad will be gritty and active,” Nelson said. “Our goal is to be a great defensive group and rebounding team to achieve those goals.”
Griffith Panthers
Coach: Grayling Gordon, third season at school.
Last season: 18-6 (5-2 in GSSC).
2019 postseason: Lost 76-69 to Hammond in Class 3A sectional quarterfinal.
Top returning players: Oshawn Lee, Sr., G; Helal Issa, Sr., G; AJ Lair, Sr., F; Tyree Riley, Sr., PG.
What you should know
Gordon is confident in his experienced seniors. Lee is a third-year starter, Issa is a three-year varsity player with Lair and Riley second-year varsity players. He tabs his team as a “versatile” group that will be “solid defensively as we’ve always been.” They add a sharpshooter in Tyler Kmzevich, who transferred from out of state.
This year’s group has beaten the Region’s best but hopes to get it done in the postseason. Last year’s Panthers were 18-6, winning their first 11 games in the 2019 calendar year before losing their final two. Griffith had impressive wins at Andrean, Bowman and Hanover Central and against 21st Century and River Forest.
“We’re never ranked at the beginning of the year but we always end up as one of the top teams because we beat the good teams," Gordon said. "We look forward to playing the good teams and challenging them and trying to do it again.”
Hanover Central Wildcats
Coach: Bryon Clouse, eighth season at school.
Last season: 17-9 (3-4 in GSSC)
2019 postseason: Lost 55-37 to Culver Academies in 3A regional semifinal.
Top returning players: Dominic Lucido, Sr., G, (14.6 ppg, 4 rpg, 2.9 apg, 2.7 spg); Kameron Ludwig, Jr., F, (5.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg); Joey Glidewell, Jr., G, (8.9 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.1 apg).
What you should know
The Wildcats are an experienced bunch, returning more than half of their scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and minutes from last season’s sectional championship team. Lucido, Ludwig and Glidewell have help on the way as 6-foot-3 forward T.J. Burt (9.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg) will see an expanded role after only appearing in 14 games last season. The same could be said for center Landen Babusiak, who played 10 games last year and started the sectional championship and regional games.
Hanover Central will play to its strength — height, rebounding and post play.
“With our size, we will look to turn the game into more of a half-court game than we have the last two years,” Clouse said. “We will still push the ball when it is there and we will still shoot the 3 when we are open but we will change the offense to make sure the ball goes through our big guys in the post as much as possible.”
Lake Station Eagles
Coach: Bob Burke, eighth season at school.
Last season: 17-7 (5-2 in GSSC).
2019 postseason: Lost 62-56 to Andrean in Class 2A sectional quarterfinal.
Top returning players: Nate Dukich, Sr., C, (14.3 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 2.6 bpg); Dante Pritchett, Sr., F, (1.9 ppg, 2 rpg).
What you should know
Lake Station graduated five of its top six scorers, including Dominique Smith (21.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 4.7 apg and 3.5 spg).
“Biggest struggle in losing our groups from last year is the years of experience and confidence that they carried every single night,” Burke said. “We will not be taking a step back after graduating 6 seniors. We will be deep and we will be hungry to prove that we are one of the best teams in NWI.
Nate Dukich, Lake Station’s 6-foot-5 forward, will take the load off several inexperienced guards. Newcomers Edward Fragoso, Baylor Sleziak and Jeff Deckard will be asked to step up from last year’s junior varsity team.
“Nate was one of our top players the past 3 years and is expected to take over in a big way,” Burke said. “He is one of the best players in the entire area and we are excited for what is to come.”
River Forest Ingots
Coach: Derrick Milenkoff, sixth season at school.
Last season: 9-14 (1-6 in GSSC).
2019 postseason: Lost 76-56 to Bowman in Class 2A sectional quarterfinal.
Top returning players: Jeremiah Walker, Sr., G; Savon Harding, Jr., G; Curtis Hosea, Jr., G; Jaden Hernandez, Sr., G; Eric Price Jr., So, F; Dennis Hurn, So., G.
What you should know
The Ingots graduated their three leading scorers but feel they have the depth to improve on last season. They will go at least 10 deep with senior Matt Espinosa playing his first year of high school basketball and Tony Franco returning from injuries that plagued his sophomore season.
River Forest beefed up their schedule to include more Class 3A and 4A teams as they bumped up to 3A themselves.
“This is a group that with their speed, athleticism (and) their skill set, this is a team I truly believe … this is the whole identity of us this year — it’s defense and rebounds,” Milenkoff said. “We’ll find a way to put the ball in the hole but I can assure defense and rebounds is going to be this team’s identity."
“I’m talking blue-collared, hard-nosed, aggressive, attacking defense. Every loose ball getting at it, especially with our depth we should be able to make some things happen at the defensive end of the floor.“
Wheeler Bearcats
Coach: Steve Baumgartner, first season at school.
Last season: 7-17 (2-5 in GSSC).
2019 postseason: Lost 61-50 to Hanover Central in Class 3A sectional semifinal.
Top returning players: Dylan Radinsky, Sr., G, (6.7 ppg, 2 rpg, 1.9 apg); Cole Kostbade, Jr., W, (2.3 ppg, 1.9 rpg).
What you should know
The Bearcats are light on experience but have five seniors, led by Radinsky, the returning leading scorer. Three of those seniors — Bryce Catherman, Hunter Reif and Aidan Colson — either haven’t played in high school or are returning, Baumgartner said.
Baumgartner is Wheeler’s third coach in as many seasons and his focus is building a strong bond of Bearcats. He’ll lean on Radinsky’s experience.
“He's gonna be able to he's a smart player so he's able to pick up on the new stuff that we're doing,” Baumgartner said. “So he's able to point out to the younger guys and the new guys where they need to be what they should be looking for.”
The Bearcats will be more free flowing offensively under Baumgartner.
“We're going to be using our basketball players IQ a lot more," he said. "Not so many sets … but allowing the players to just play and with kind of the teamwork that we’re doing; getting points off of the movement of the basketball rather than the screen that has to come or the pass that has to come,” he said.
Whiting Oilers
Coach: Aaron Mercer, third season at school.
Last season: 12-12 (1-6 in GSSC).
2019 postseason: Lost 66-63 to Roosevelt in Class 2A sectional quarterfinal.
Top returning players: Osvaldo Terrazas, Sr., G, (12 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 2 apg, 1.5 spg); Diandre Marshall, Jr., G, (1.2 ppg, 6.4 rpg); Emiliano Rodriguez, Sr., F (3.3 ppg).
What you should know
Whiting will be young, having graduated seven seniors, including G’Angelo Reillo (22.1 ppg, 12.3 rpg, 5.8 apg, 3 spg). The Oilers return their second leading scorer in Terrazas, who “has the ability to shoot from outside as well as taking the ball to the basket,” according to Mercer. Terrazas’ leadership has been helpful.
“Having a caliber player such as Osvaldo helps on and off the floor with the young talent we currently have,” Mercer said. “Osvaldo is a tremendous leader of character, academics, and overall leadership.”
Marshall and Rodriguez will also be expected to take a leap with Terrazas in increased roles. Guards Tony Madrueno, a junior, and Nolan Toth, a freshman, will be a pair of newcomers who are expected to make an instant impact.
“They should know that we are very young but very determined,” Mercer said. “This new group of kids are athletic and very hard-nosed and will never quit.”