Boone Grove pauses boys basketball activities due to COVID-19

PORTER TOWNSHIP — Boone Grove's boys basketball program is on pause due to COVID-19.

Wolves athletic director Josh Russell confirmed the stoppage to The Times on Friday, three days after confirming that his school's girls basketball program is also on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have made the decision to suspend our boys (junior varsity) and varsity basketball programs," Russell wrote in a text message. "All games and practices at the JV and varsity levels are suspended until Dec. 1."

Boone Grove was scheduled to host Washington Township in its first game Dec. 4, but the start of the Wolves' season will most likely be delayed.

According to the IHSAA's bylaws, if a student-athlete misses more than 10 consecutive days of practice, they have to complete six practices on "six separate days prior to the day of the contest" to be eligible for formal competition. IHSAA teams can't practice on Sundays.

The IHSAA's 2020-21 boys basketball season starts Monday.

Boone Grove is at least the fourth Region boys basketball team, out of 44 total, to have a COVID-19 interruption before the start of its campaign. The others are Chesterton, North Newton and Whiting.