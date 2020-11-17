Boone Grove pauses girls basketball season due to COVID-19

PORTER TOWNSHIP — Boone Grove is yet another Region school that has paused its girls basketball season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wolves athletic director Josh Russell confirmed the news to The Times on Tuesday.

"We have made the difficult decision to suspend our girls basketball program for the next two weeks," Russell wrote in a text message. "All games and practices are suspended through Nov. 30. Details about makeup games and subsequent dates will be available at a later date."

Boone Grove is at least the eighth Northwest Indiana girls basketball team that has halted its campaign and has yet to return and play a game. The others are Crown Point, EC Central, Hebron, Hobart, North Newton, Portage and Westville.

North Newton has put winter sports on hold until at least Nov. 30.

Six other Region programs were previously stopped but have since continued. Those are Kouts, Lake Central, Merrillville, Morgan Township, River Forest and Valparaiso.

Boone Grove was unable to host Whiting on Monday and will miss at least its next three games, too. The Wolves were scheduled to play at Covenant Christian on Thursday, at Hammond on Saturday and at home against Lake Station on Nov. 23.