Boone Grove softball coach survives second near-death experience

Ron Saunders doesn't consider himself lucky.
The 65-year-old considers himself blessed by God.
"I was actually driving my work van (for 21st Century Contractors) to a job. I had just left the office and was driving from Schererville to Crown Point, and on my way there the pain (in my chest) started but it wasn't too bad," Saunders said. "I left Crown Point and had to go to Hobart and by the time I got to Hobart, the pain was so bad I couldn't get out of the van."
Saunders, the Boone Grove softball coach, wasn't sure what was happening. He just knew something was wrong, and he had to make a decision.
Call an ambulance or drive himself to St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart?
He ultimately choose the latter.
"I don't remember a whole lot after walking in. They had a wheelchair there, and the next thing I knew I had like four different people around me," Saunders said. " ... They did an electrocardiogram, and that's when they found the blockage. They told me two arteries to my heart were 100% closed and one was 80% closed.
"Everyone was like, 'How were you even walking around?'"
Saunders went to the emergency room Nov. 30 due to a heart attack and had life-saving, triple-bypass surgery Dec. 3.
It was his second near-death experience in roughly three months.
On Sept. 1, Saunders was visiting his father, James, in Green Turtle Cay, an island in the Bahamas, when Hurricane Dorian hit, but the storm didn't catch him by surprise.
Saunders actually knew it was coming and decided to go be with his father to ride it out. As the wind and rain swirled, destroying several homes on the island, Saunders said Dorian did major damage to his father's house as well and made him question if they'd live to tell the story.
Fortunately, no one in Green Turtle Cay was killed by the storm, according to Saunders, but he could've never imagined that when he returned stateside his life would be on the line again.
This time internally, instead of externally.
"I was more afraid (during Dorian) than I was with my heart, because there was no way I could've known," Saunders said. "I truly believe I'm blessed. I've lost quite a few friends younger than me through kind of the same thing. No warning and they're just gone. Some of it you can't explain, but I feel very blessed to still be doing the things that I'm doing.
"I just went from having three grandchildren to six grandchildren in less than a month, and I'm blessed to be a part of their lives."
Saunders' three daughters, Olivia Laviolette, Chelsea Hill and Tiffany McPherson, were all pregnant when he was going through his health challenges.
McPherson, the oldest daughter, already had two sons, Jack and John, and recently gave birth to a daughter, Ruby. Hill, the middle daughter, already had a daughter, Annabelle, and recently gave birth to a son, Jackson. And Laviolette, the youngest daughter, recently gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Evelyn.
Saunders said the Boone Grove community and his family kept him going during the early days of his recovery.
His daughters reminded him that he still has a lot more life to live and a lot more softball games to coach.
"He's in his 60s and he's still better at softball than me," Laviolette said, laughing. "We just had to keep telling him that, 'You are strong. You are a bad (expletive). You survived this surgery better than anybody else who could have done it. You are going to be back.' He wanted to be able to pick up a ball the next day, but that wasn't realistic. He just had to take his time."
Saunders actually began his head coaching career at Boone Grove ahead of Laviolette's senior season in 2011, and he blames his youngest daughter for his addiction to softball.
Laviolette said her father is "well-versed in softball and baseball" and claims that the addiction was already there.
"When I got into softball, he kind of wiggled his way onto the coaching staff with the (junior varsity), and then when I got to be a senior he became the head coach," Laviolette said. "He would always tell me, 'I won't have a need to coach once you're gone.' But then when I was done he was like, 'Man, you should see the eighth-graders coming up.'
"That's been his excuse every year."
Saunders, who has won five sectional titles, four regional crowns and two semistate championships during his tenure, will begin his 10th season at the helm Saturday when the Wolves host Griffith in both teams' season opener.
Boone Grove is tied with Tipton as the No. 2 Class 2A team in the state in the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association preseason poll. The Wolves have a slew of talented players returning from their regional championship team in 2019, including junior catcher Kailyn Coates.
Saunders and Coates expect their team to be among the Region's best this year, but more importantly Coates is eager for Saunders to take his rightful place in the dugout as she takes her rightful place behind home plate.
"I think it will be awesome. We've already had a lot of fun with him this year," Coates said. "And with our first game Saturday and seeing Ron in his true element, cheering us on and telling us what to do, after everything he's been through, that will be special.
"He really deserves this."
Of course, Saunders said he would like to start the season off with a win, but regardless of what happens on the diamond, he knows he's already won off of it.
"My kids think softball is my number one love, but it's really them and my grandchildren. Softball is No. 2," Saunders said. "I love it, but it doesn't compare to how amazing it is for me to be able to hold my grandchildren."