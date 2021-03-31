Boone Grove softball coach survives second near-death experience

"I just went from having three grandchildren to six grandchildren in less than a month, and I'm blessed to be a part of their lives."

Saunders' three daughters, Olivia Laviolette, Chelsea Hill and Tiffany McPherson, were all pregnant when he was going through his health challenges.

McPherson, the oldest daughter, already had two sons, Jack and John, and recently gave birth to a daughter, Ruby. Hill, the middle daughter, already had a daughter, Annabelle, and recently gave birth to a son, Jackson. And Laviolette, the youngest daughter, recently gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Evelyn.

Saunders said the Boone Grove community and his family kept him going during the early days of his recovery.

His daughters reminded him that he still has a lot more life to live and a lot more softball games to coach.

"He's in his 60s and he's still better at softball than me," Laviolette said, laughing. "We just had to keep telling him that, 'You are strong. You are a bad (expletive). You survived this surgery better than anybody else who could have done it. You are going to be back.' He wanted to be able to pick up a ball the next day, but that wasn't realistic. He just had to take his time."