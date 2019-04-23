Big Picture: Boone Grove scored seven runs over the first two innings to rout Knox 11-3 on Tuesday afternoon. The Wolves scored two runs in the first inning and then nearly batted around in the second, scoring five runs on the benefit of just two hits. The top of the order shined for Boone Grove as each of the first five batters reached base at least twice.
Turning Point: As good as Boone Grove was on offense, it was the defense that shined in the early stages of the game. Starting pitcher Austin LeMar struck out a pair of batters in the first inning and then got Brock Amidei to hit into a double play in the second, erasing one of just two Knox players to reach base through the first five innings of the game.
Knox player of the game: Senior catcher Cole Bridegroom — He delivered a two-run single in the sixth inning. Bridegroom reached base twice for the Redskins.
Boone Grove player of the game: Junior center fielder Elijah Covington — He had singles in his first two plate appearances and scored a pair of runs in the first two innings to help jumpstart Boone Grove's offensive attack.
Quote: "If you score first, you give yourself an 80 to 85 percent chance to win the game. The thing is, we can't get complacent with a seven-run lead. We scored right away, but then we could n't get it going until the end." -- Boone Grove coach Jake Gholston.