SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Boone Grove’s Piper Kimes to fly high at Embry-Riddle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The sky is not the limit but the expectation for Piper Kimes in her college and professional career.

She gets an adrenaline rush each time she's in the air. The Boone Grove senior will pole vault at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida.

“I knew it was the perfect place to be because it was the college for flying. Every college I have ever been to they've compared to Embry and I noticed that the students there are driven, and I want to be in a place for motivation,” Kimes said.

Motivated she is. As a 15-year-old, Kimes began taking flight lessons once per week. While getting a driver’s license is a major milestone for many 16-year-olds, that was the age Kimes soloed — flew a plane by herself — for the first time; a monumental moment. Another year later she passed her checkride and got her private pilot license in summer 2019 at age 17.

“I had a lot of things going on but I was determined to study every day up until my checkride and I passed, whew, of course,” Kimes said with a laugh.

She attended her first EAA Airventure Conference in Oshkosh, Wisconsin in 2011. Her mom, Sharon, took her and seeing planes up close gave her a wild curiosity.