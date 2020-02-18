Bowman's Jacques Williams advances to second round of dunk contest fan vote

BOYS BASKETBALL
Bowman's Williams advances to next round of dunk contest fan vote: Bowman's Jacques Williams secured 58.76% of the vote over Jacques Thomas from St. Louis, Missouri to advance to the second round of fan voting for the American Family Insurance High School Slam Dunk Contest. The contest will be held at the NCAA Final Four in Atlanta, Georgia. He will be paired against Bloom Township's Martice Mitchell, of Chicago Heights. Williams threw down a vicious dunk on New Year's Day against Milwaukee Hamilton, which landed Williams on ESPN's Sportscenter. To vote for Williams, visit AmFam.com/fanvote. Voting for the second round begins Wednesday at noon and concludes Feb. 26 at noon.
Sports reporter James Boyd takes a behind-the-scenes look at some of the Region's best dunkers and dunks this season.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Portage's Cravens loses fan vote for national 3-point contest: Kristen Cravens shot 39% from 3-point range her senior season on 208 attempts but didn't make it to the second round of the American Family Insurance Girls 3-point competition. Cravens received 48.72% of the fan vote in her matchup, losing to Penn's Reganne Pate.