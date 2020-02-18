Bowman's Jacques Williams advances to second round of dunk contest fan vote

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bowman's Williams advances to next round of dunk contest fan vote: Bowman's Jacques Williams secured 58.76% of the vote over Jacques Thomas from St. Louis, Missouri to advance to the second round of fan voting for the American Family Insurance High School Slam Dunk Contest. The contest will be held at the NCAA Final Four in Atlanta, Georgia. He will be paired against Bloom Township's Martice Mitchell, of Chicago Heights. Williams threw down a vicious dunk on New Year's Day against Milwaukee Hamilton, which landed Williams on ESPN's Sportscenter. To vote for Williams, visit AmFam.com/fanvote. Voting for the second round begins Wednesday at noon and concludes Feb. 26 at noon.