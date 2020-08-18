Football is back: Scouting the other Region 2020 football teams

EC Central is still looking for opponents. The schedule only had four games as of Aug. 16.

“I just try to drive the passion they all have,” Dinkins said. “I just try to remind them of the joys of football, why they continue to come around with all of these ups and downs.”

West Side Cougars

Coach: Eric Schreiber Jr., first season

Last season: 2-7 (1-3 GLAC).

Top returning offensive players: QB Payton Jordan, RB Camajay Terrell.

What you should know

The coronavirus put new coach Eric Schreiber Jr. in a more difficult position than most coaches, as he’s looking to install a new system without a full summer to do it.

Junior Payton Jordan will be starting quarterback again. He’ll run a spread offense out of the pistol. Schreiber said they aim to incorporate some run-pass option plays.

“That’s made the transition offensively smooth because of his experience. He’s very athletic and the kids respect him and he’s a heck of a leader,” Schreiber Jr. said.