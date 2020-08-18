You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Football is back: Scouting the other Region 2020 football teams
alert urgent
PREP FOOTBALL

Football is back: Scouting the other Region 2020 football teams

{{featured_button_text}}
Jalen Garrett, EC Central

EC Central's Jalen Garrett passes against Hobart in a 2018 game.

 John Luke, File, The Times

Times correspondent David P. Funk takes a look at the Region's other 2020 football teams.

EC Central Cardinals

Coach: Dante Dinkins, second season

Last season: 6-4 (4-1 GLAC).

Top returning offensive players: RB Manny Montalvo, QB Jalen Garrett, WR Michael Guyton

Top returning defensive players: LB Dave Williams.

What you should know

EC Central needed a long time to get over the end of last season. Highland came back on the Cardinals not once but twice in the sectional opener, scoring on a late touchdown to win.

“That was a tough one for us,” coach Dante Dinkins said. “We’ve used it as a building block. The returners, they know getting out of the first round was a reachable goal and we just fell a little short.”

Football is back: Scouting the Duneland Athletic Conference in 2020

Graduation took a lot from the Cardinals. Senior Jalen Garrett and sophomore Chaunte Nunn are battling in camp for the starting quarterback spot. Dinkins is working with other players who may end up under center before the season is over.

Manny Montalvo will get the biggest share of the carries. He was an H-back a year ago who got bigger over the offseason.

EC Central is still looking for opponents. The schedule only had four games as of Aug. 16.

“I just try to drive the passion they all have,” Dinkins said. “I just try to remind them of the joys of football, why they continue to come around with all of these ups and downs.”

West Side Cougars

Coach: Eric Schreiber Jr., first season

Last season: 2-7 (1-3 GLAC).

Top returning offensive players: QB Payton Jordan, RB Camajay Terrell.

What you should know

The coronavirus put new coach Eric Schreiber Jr. in a more difficult position than most coaches, as he’s looking to install a new system without a full summer to do it.

Chesterton quarterback Chris Mullen takes nothing for granted amid pandemic, eyes big junior season

Junior Payton Jordan will be starting quarterback again. He’ll run a spread offense out of the pistol. Schreiber said they aim to incorporate some run-pass option plays.

“That’s made the transition offensively smooth because of his experience. He’s very athletic and the kids respect him and he’s a heck of a leader,” Schreiber Jr. said.

Camajay Terrell is an athletic running back who can catch the ball out of the backfield, but he’s only a sophomore. He’ll play some in the slot, as well.

About 40 kids came out, Schreiber said. Virtual learning cost him an opportunity to recruit a freshman class that was as big as he’d like.

“Overall, we’ve made a lot of progress from the beginning of July until now,” Schreiber said. “Our leaders are forming on both sides of the ball and everything is full throttle right now.”

Bowman Eagles

Coach: David Nelson, eighth season

Last season: 4-6.

Top returning offensive players: RB Dashawn Moore (126 yards); WR Stefan White (8 receptions, 90 yards); OT Sean Ambrose.

Top returning defensive players: LB Damarion Campbell (36 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 1 interception).

What you should know

The strength of the Eagles will be the offensive line, which is big and experienced. Juniors Jalen Finch and Sean Ambrose will be the anchors.

Football is back: Scouting the Northwest Athletic Conference in 2020

“Sean Ambrose is 6-4, 330 pounds and very athletic," coach David Nelson said. “He fell into my lap last year, showed up late for football and I didn’t know anything about him.”

Nelson will put a freshman at quarterback in Derek Santiago. He played youth football but has never played the position. He’s over 6 feet tall as a 9th grader.

“He came in right away and established himself as a leader on the team,” Nelson said. “He’s a very raw kid but he’s a big kid.”

Bowman will likely have some growing pains as freshmen and sophomores learn the game on the fly all over the field.

“Being young is no excuse to not compete. I just want our kids to compete, regardless how young they are,” Nelson said.

North Newton Spartans

Coach: Scott Rouch, third season.

Last season: 7-3, (5-0 Midwest Conference).

Top returning offensive players: QB Austin Goddard (61 of 110, 887 yards, 7 TD, 8 INT, 600 rushing yards); WR Dylan Taylor (12 receptions, 126 yards).

Top returning defensive players: S Goddard (92 tackles, 9 tackles for loss); LB Trevor Anderson (72 tackles, 14 tackles for loss); CB Bryce Shedrow (5 interceptions).

What you should know

The Spartans hope to repeat as Midwest Conference champions with many of the last season’s key contributors returning.

Andrean wants to feed Ryan Walsh the ball, just not too much

Senior quarterback Austin Goddard had over 1,400 total yards as a junior. He runs the other side of the ball, as well, from the safety spot.

“He is a playmaker and will make the year entertaining if we can keep him healthy,” coach Scott Rouch said. “It is nice having someone who grasps the offense as well as he does, makes it easy to have adjustments.”

North Newton will need to replace a very productive running back in Colin Wagner, who rushed for 1,802 yards in 2019. Senior Dylan Olive and junior Brayden Schoon will take on that task.

“They have been doing a great job throughout preseason (but it’s) impossible to replace a talent such as Colin Wagner,” Rouch said. “We will miss him, obviously.”

On defense, most of the guys who don’t have a hand in the dirt are back. But the line will be full of new faces.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Bowman Academy's Migel Nunnery

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts