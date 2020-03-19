You are the owner of this article.
'It's pretty devastating': Region reacts to IHSAA canceling state basketball tournament
BOYS BASKETBALL

'It's pretty devastating': Region reacts to IHSAA canceling state basketball tournament

When Johnell Davis found out Thursday that the IHSAA boys basketball playoffs were canceled due the coronavirus pandemic, 21st Century's star senior guard didn't want to believe it was real.

The Cougars hadn't reached Indianapolis yet, played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse or brought their first state title back to Gary. So, how could it all be over?

"I got the call from coach (Rodney) Williams," Davis said. "I didn't know what was going on, so he called me and told me he heard it. Then when I heard it, I just stopped talking. I called my sister, my sister started crying. We would've won, and it would've been 21st Century's first time winning state."

21st Century star Johnell Davis plays for family

Davis led the Cougars to their fifth straight sectional title, a school-record 22 wins and is the program's all-time leading scorer with 2,228 points. The Florida Atlantic commit said it will be hard to move on without a proper ending to his senior campaign, especially considering how determined he was to make history.

In 21st Century's season-opener against St. Louis Christian (Missouri) on Nov. 29, Davis erupted for 52 points and never looked back. He went off for a career-high 53 points against Indianapolis Crispus Attucks on Feb. 11 and averaged 31.4 points per game while shooting 48.7% from the field this year.

Davis had no way of knowing it at the time, but in his last high school game, he provided another stellar offensive outing. The Indiana Mr. Basketball candidate dominated Kouts in a Class A sectional championship to the tune of a game-high 33 points and guided the Cougars to an 84-68 victory. Afterward, he said he was speechless about 21st Century extending its season.

Thursday's disheartening news left him struggling to articulate his thoughts once again.

"This will always be a, 'What if?'" Davis said. "When we started winning, we got a lot more support. A lot of people started coming out of their house. When we would've made it to state, we would've put the city on. We would've been the face of the city."

The IHSAA's decision to call off the boys basketball state tournament came just hours after Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb mandated that all state schools remain closed until May 1 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The postseason was initially postponed March 13.

UPDATE: Indiana schools ordered to close through May 1, spring testing canceled amid coronavirus pandemic

“It is with great sadness and disappointment that we inform Hoosiers of the cancellation of the remaining games of the 2020 IHSAA boys basketball tournament series,” IHSAA Commissioner Bobby Cox said in a press release. “While the Association maintained every hope of continuance, it is now evident those hopes are now unreachable.”

Governor implementing numerous state policy changes due to coronavirus

Along with 21st Century, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Hanover Central, Hammond and Bowman also advanced to the regional round but won’t be able to complete their seasons.

Dominic Lucido finishes his prep career as Hanover Central’s second all-time leading scorer with 1,312 points. The senior guard said he was heartbroken that he won’t be able to represent the Wildcats on the hardwood any longer, especially after the team's noteworthy campaign.

Hanover Central set a program record with 24 wins, clinched the Greater South Shore Conference title — its first conference crown since 1997 — and repeated as a Class 3A sectional champ.

"It's pretty devastating," Lucido said. "I've pretty much been working my whole life and me and my team have been working the past four years to get to this point. We were pretty confident going into regionals and thought we could've won our first regional in school history. So, to not be able to go out there and compete, it's definitely hard to swallow."

Chris Roop, Dominic Lucido hope to clinch Hanover Central's first regional championship

Wildcats coach Bryon Clouse said he knew a cancellation was on the horizon and prepared his team for this disappointing outcome. But now that its official, he still wishes there was a way for his players — specifically the five seniors — to get one last shot at making more history.

"They had the winningest four years ever, and we won't forget about them," Clouse said. "It's difficult not to not (share the IHSAA's decision) in front of them because usually you're standing in a locker room with just them, and some of them might hear it through you first. That's definitely different than it ever has been, and I do wish we had that moment as a team, win or lose, to say goodbye."

Standout Merrillville guard Keon Thompson Jr. was also discontented with the abrupt end to the season. But unlike Davis and Lucido, he still has one year left to build on what has already become a historic career with the Pirates.

Merrillville star Keon Thompson Jr. fueled by grandfather's memory

This year, Thompson became Merrillville's all-time leading scorer (1,353 points), tied the school's single-game scoring record with 52 points on Jan. 24 and finished with the second-most points (706) in a single season in program history. His remarkable junior campaign helped the Pirates, who started the season 3-6, turn their year around and eventually win their 20th sectional title and first in three seasons.

"It hurts," Thompson said. "It hurts not playing and competing after (clinching) a sectional championship. But it's just a part of life, and you just gotta go through it."

The IHSAA did not address the possibility of spring sports, which are postponed, also being canceled because of coronavirus.

“Any updates on the status of IHSAA-sponsored spring sports will be announced at a later time,” the press release stated.

Top 15 Region moments in Hoosier Hysteria

