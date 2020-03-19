'It's pretty devastating': Region reacts to IHSAA canceling state basketball tournament

Hanover Central set a program record with 24 wins, clinched the Greater South Shore Conference title — its first conference crown since 1997 — and repeated as a Class 3A sectional champ.

"It's pretty devastating," Lucido said. "I've pretty much been working my whole life and me and my team have been working the past four years to get to this point. We were pretty confident going into regionals and thought we could've won our first regional in school history. So, to not be able to go out there and compete, it's definitely hard to swallow."

Wildcats coach Bryon Clouse said he knew a cancellation was on the horizon and prepared his team for this disappointing outcome. Now that its official, he still wishes there was a way for his players — specifically the five seniors — to get one last shot at making more history.

"They had the winningest four years ever, and we won't forget about them," Clouse said. "It's difficult not to not (share the IHSAA's decision) in front of them because usually you're standing in a locker room with just them, and some of them might hear it through you first. That's definitely different than it ever has been, and I do wish we had that moment as a team, win or lose, to say goodbye."