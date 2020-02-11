SPORTS DIGEST: Bowman's Williams needs help to participate in national dunk contest

PRO BASEBALL

Ex-Cub Gonzalez signs with Seattle: The Mariners are adding depth to their outfield, agreeing Tuesday to a minor league contract with former All-Star Carlos González. González is several years removed from being at his best when he was in Colorado. González was an All-Star in 2012-13 and 2016 with the Rockies. The 34-year-old signed a minor league deal with Cleveland last season and was called up by the Indians in mid-April. He appeared in 30 games, then was cut. González latched on with the Cubs, lasted just 15 games and was released in late June. He batted .200 in 145 plate appearances and did not play during the final three months of the season.