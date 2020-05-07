Bowman alum Chinedu Okanu signs with Northern Illinois after winning junior college national title

"Chinedu is a big-bodied forward who can play multiple positions," Montgomery said in a press release. "He is a good rebounder and can score both with his back to the basket and with his face up game. Chinedu went to high school in the Gary area, and it is great for us to continue those connections with an area that has been very successful for us."

Okanu said he will follow in his parents’ footsteps and do whatever it takes to excel in the next stage of his career. His mother, Nonye Okanu, is a registered nurse, and his father, Gibson Okanu, is a respiratory therapist. Both of them put themselves through college in Nigeria and moved their family to America for better welfare when Chinedu Okanu was about 4 years old.

The Division I signee shared that he could never repay his mom and dad for all of their sacrifices, but he aims to uphold their legacy by staying focused in the classroom and on the court.

“I just don’t want to live an ordinary life,” said Okanu, whose ultimate objective is to play in the NBA. “I feel like part of my hunger comes from watching my parents work hard — them coming from nothing and having success in life. That definitely was instilled in me. And then the fact that I just want success for myself. I want it for kids. I want it for my future family.