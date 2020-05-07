Bowman alum Chinedu Okanu signs with Northern Illinois after winning junior college national title

Chinedu Okanu only had one choice, and it still wasn’t a sure thing.
The 2018 Bowman graduate, who was born in Nigeria, didn’t start playing basketball competitively until he entered high school.
Regardless of his late start, he still aspired to continue his career at a Division I school right after his prep career ended.
He had received slight interest from Florida International throughout his senior year, but by the time it came to a close, the Panthers still hadn’t offered him a scholarship.
Vincennes University in southern Indiana was Okanu’s final option. However, as one of the top men’s basketball programs in the National Junior College Athletic Association, the Trailblazers weren’t going to simply give him a spot. He had to earn it.
“I had some buzz around Indiana, so the assistant coach, coach Brian Davis, he reached out to me and told me to come down to Vincennes so they can watch me work out and show me around campus,” Okanu said. “At that time, I didn’t have any offers at all.”
Two years and one national championship later, Okanu wrapped up a strong career at Vincennes and is one step closer to his dream of playing at the Division I level. After reeling in several scholarship offers from mid-major programs, the 6-foot-7 forward signed with Northern Illinois on April 20.
“I felt like the coaching staff was a big part (of my decision),” said Okanu, who will be immediately eligible. “We had built up a pretty solid relationship. Plus, it’s a good distance away from home but convenient if I need to come home at any time for anything. It’s also a competitive school as far as basketball. They’re known for having a good team, so that’s what drew me to NIU.”
Stay the course
Okanu doesn’t think his opportunity at Northern Illinois would be possible without the maturation process he went through with the Trailblazers. Early on, the Bowman product said he was frustrated with his lack of playing time, and he admitted that he was often impatient and stubborn.
Despite his dissatisfaction at times, toward the end of his first season, Vincennes coach Todd Franklin believes Okanu did his part to help the program win the 2019 NJCAA Division I title.
“He did some good things for us at the national tournament as a freshman,” Franklin said. “The turnaround for him really, probably began then.”
Okanu averaged 2.3 points and 1.7 rebounds per game in his freshman campaign, but one of his most notable performances was in the semifinals of the national tourney. He had eight points, three rebounds and one block in 14 minutes off the bench to help the Trailblazers roll past South Plains. Vincennes finished off its 34-2 campaign by taking down Ranger in the title game.
This season, Okanu was determined to contend for another national championship, and he raised his level of production to match his high expectations. The sophomore started in 30 of 33 games for the Trailblazers and averaged 10.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
Vincennes came up just short of an automatic bid to the national tourney after losing in the NJCAA Central District Tournament championship. But the Trailblazers were granted one of the eight at-large bids for the 24-team national tournament.
Unfortunately, they never got the chance to defend their national title. The national tourney was canceled March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Okanu’s career at Vincennes came to a premature end.
“It is heartbreaking because that was our goal since the first practice of the season,” Okanu said of winning consecutive national championships. “There’s things like this that you can’t really control, but it does suck that we can’t go back-to-back or at least compete."
Lighting the way
This isn’t the first time that Okanu has encountered adversity in his career, and he’s certain it won’t be his last.
In high school, he spent his first two years at TF South before transferring to Bowman for a better academic and athletic environment. However, because of misconduct under a previous coaching staff, the IHSAA banned the Eagles from the postseason in 2017 and 2018, which were Okanu’s last two years as a prep athlete.
Bowman coach Tyrone Robinson thinks a postseason appearance would have been crucial for Okanu’s development and recruitment. It took a while for the high-energy forward to become acclimated to the Eagles' fast-paced style, though when it finally clicked, Okanu emerged as one of the top frontcourt players in the Region.
The standout forward averaged 11.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game as a senior. Robinson said he loved the passion Okanu competed with in his last high school season and also commended him for returning to his alma mater and inspiring his old teammates.
“He showed them his national championship ring,” Robinson said. “He talked to them and let them know a lot of things that we were telling them about college. A lot of kids, they just look at us as coaches, not knowing that we’ve been where they want to go. But when he brought it to them and showed them his championship ring, they were excited and dialed into what he was saying to them.
“He let them know about the grind.”
Okanu plans to continue being a role model at Northern Illinois, which is ushering in a new era without former guard Eugene German. The 2016 21st Century alum finished his college career as the Huskies’ all-time leading scorer with 2,203 points.
Northern Illinois coach Mark Montgomery spoke highly of his program’s recruitment in the Region, highlighted by German, and thinks Okanu will be a great addition to his team.
"Chinedu is a big-bodied forward who can play multiple positions," Montgomery said in a press release. "He is a good rebounder and can score both with his back to the basket and with his face up game. Chinedu went to high school in the Gary area, and it is great for us to continue those connections with an area that has been very successful for us."
Okanu said he will follow in his parents’ footsteps and do whatever it takes to excel in the next stage of his career. His mother, Nonye Okanu, is a registered nurse, and his father, Gibson Okanu, is a respiratory therapist. Both of them put themselves through college in Nigeria and moved their family to America for better welfare when Chinedu Okanu was about 4 years old.
The Division I signee shared that he could never repay his mom and dad for all of their sacrifices, but he aims to uphold their legacy by staying focused in the classroom and on the court.
“I just don’t want to live an ordinary life,” said Okanu, whose ultimate objective is to play in the NBA. “I feel like part of my hunger comes from watching my parents work hard — them coming from nothing and having success in life. That definitely was instilled in me. And then the fact that I just want success for myself. I want it for kids. I want it for my future family.
“I’m working hard now so my family can be good later.”
