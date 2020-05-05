Bowman grad Brandon Johnson using transfer opportunity to accomplish goals at Minnesota

Johnson raised his level of play in his sophomore season, averaging 9.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, but his career took a turn prior to his junior campaign. While scrimmaging in a preseason practice, he banged knees with a teammate on a layup attempt and tore his right meniscus. He underwent season-ending right knee surgery to repair the ligament, which forced him to use a medical redshirt for the 2018-19 campaign.

It was the first time in Johnson’s life that he couldn’t play the game he loved. However, his former AAU coach, Ty Johnson, was confident that he would silence any doubters by returning as an even better player.

“I talk to Brandon all of the time about this. If you look down the line of successful people, it was a moment that they had to bet on themselves in order to achieve what they wanted to achieve,” said Ty Johnson, who is now an assistant coach at Maryville University. “You can’t be scared of failure if you want to be a successful guy, and ever since he was young, he had the mentality of, ‘I’m going to come in. I’m going to work. Nothing is going to be given to me, so I’m going to take what I feel like I deserve.’”