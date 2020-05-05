Bowman grad Brandon Johnson using transfer opportunity to accomplish goals at Minnesota

Brandon Johnson has a lot riding on his final year of college basketball.
The 2016 Bowman graduate hopes to earn his first trip to the NCAA Tournament, while also grabbing the attention of NBA scouts. In order to move closer to those lofty goals, he shut the door on an illustrious career at Western Michigan and entered the NCAA’s transfer portal in late March.
During the 2019-20 season, the 6-foot-8 forward led the Broncos with 15.4 points and a team-high 8.1 rebounds per game. He also recorded a team-high 31 blocks, a team-high six double-doubles and was named to the All-Mid-American Conference Third Team.
Johnson’s versatility made him one of the most sought-after graduate transfers in the country. The redshirt junior received interest from several programs, including UConn, Cincinnati, Dayton, Minnesota, New Mexico, South Alabama and Tulane. He ultimately chose the Gophers over the Flyers and Bearcats and signed with Minnesota on April 15.
“It was pretty much the fit (the Gophers) offered,” said Johnson, who finished his time at Western Michigan with 1,016 points. “Out of all of the teams that came up to me, it felt like I could thrive more at Minnesota than any other school.”
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Johnson wasn’t able to visit Minnesota’s campus before committing. Instead, he went on a virtual tour of his new school — which he’s only been to once before for an AAU tournament — and has continued training at home in Chicago. The former Bowman standout said not seeing his future college in person made his decision tougher, but despite the unique circumstances, he’s still sure he made the right decision.
Besides, this isn’t the first time Johnson changed the course of his career.
In high school, he spent his first three prep seasons at TF South before transferring to Bowman midway through his senior campaign. Johnson and his family thought the Eagles offered a better support system academically and athletically than the Rebels, and he was declared immediately eligible under the IHSAA's transfer bylaws.
“My one year at Bowman felt like a full four years,” Johnson said. “I enjoyed my experience there, and I enjoyed everybody that helped me in the process of going there and those who helped me when I got there. It means a lot that they still support me and treat me the way that they do now.”
Johnson averaged a team-high 15.1 points and a team-high 6.3 rebounds in 12 games with the Eagles, including a season-high 22 points against Crown Point in his debut. Bowman coach Tyrone Robinson, who was an assistant coach when Johnson joined the team, said he was thoroughly impressed with the newcomer’s proficiency.
“When Brandon first came to Bowman with his skill set and height at 6 foot 8, we had never seen anything like that come through Bowman at that size,” Robinson said. “He could handle the ball, shoot, defend and block shots. He had the complete package. Man, he was something special.”
After starring at Bowman, Johnson made an immediate impact at the next level. He started in all 32 games for Western Michigan as a freshman and averaged 8.0 points and a team-high 5.5 rebounds per game. He also notched five double-doubles and tied for the team-high with 19 blocks.
Johnson raised his level of play in his sophomore season, averaging 9.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, but his career took a turn prior to his junior campaign. While scrimmaging in a preseason practice, he banged knees with a teammate on a layup attempt and tore his right meniscus. He underwent season-ending right knee surgery to repair the ligament, which forced him to use a medical redshirt for the 2018-19 campaign.
It was the first time in Johnson’s life that he couldn’t play the game he loved. However, his former AAU coach, Ty Johnson, was confident that he would silence any doubters by returning as an even better player.
“I talk to Brandon all of the time about this. If you look down the line of successful people, it was a moment that they had to bet on themselves in order to achieve what they wanted to achieve,” said Ty Johnson, who is now an assistant coach at Maryville University. “You can’t be scared of failure if you want to be a successful guy, and ever since he was young, he had the mentality of, ‘I’m going to come in. I’m going to work. Nothing is going to be given to me, so I’m going to take what I feel like I deserve.’”
As Brandon Johnson gradually worked his way back, he not only strengthened his right knee but his overall game. The standout forward refined his shooting stroke, and when the 2019-20 season came, he drained a career-high 22 3-pointers — more than his first two college years combined — and shot a career-high 73.8% at the free throw line.
Minnesota coach Richard Pitino is thrilled to add Johnson to his program's frontcourt, especially considering who the Gophers recently lost. Star sophomore and All-Big Ten Second Team center Daniel Oturu declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, while senior and former starting forward Alihan Demir is graduating.
"Brandon provides a great inside out attack offensively," Pitino said in a press release. "He's tough and physical. His motor never stops running. He will be ready to compete in the Big Ten from day one.”
The Big Ten was arguably the best conference in college basketball last season, and Johnson said he is eager to see how he stacks up against the rest of the league. Throughout his entire career, the Bowman product has always held his own, and he doesn’t think that will change at Minnesota.
“I don’t believe in pressure, honestly. Pressure is imagined,” he said. “As long as I have confidence in myself, I feel like I can play anywhere at any time. Now, I’m just blessed to have an opportunity to show my true talents on a higher stage and in a conference that I’ve been idolizing since I was a young kid.”
