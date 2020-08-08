Bowman grad, CFL quarterback Antonio Pipkin gives back with Region football camp

Antonio Pipkin's love for the Region runs deep, and the coronavirus pandemic presented the perfect opportunity for him to show it.
Since the 2020 Canadian Football League season has been suspended, the 2013 Bowman alum and Edmonton Eskimos quarterback used his added free time to host his first P.U.S.H. football camp at the Hammond Sportsplex on July 31 and Aug. 1.
"(P.U.S.H.) is an acronym that has two meanings," Pipkin said. "The first is, 'Pray until something happens,' and the second meaning is more sports-related. It's 'Play until something happens.'"
Without his faith in God, Pipkin doesn't think he would've made it as far as he has. He views himself as an underdog because of the unique path he took to become a professional athlete. But now that he is living out his dream, Pipkin wants the kids coming after him to realize that they can do it, too.
On both days of his two-day camp, players were split into two age groups. The first part of the day was dedicated to athletes ranging from fourth grade to eighth grade, and the second half was for players in high school.
All campers were screened for COVID-19 symptoms before they could participate. Additionally, and with the help of his fiancée, Kendall Summers, Pipkin also implemented several safety measures to minimize contact whenever the athletes competed in a drill or workout.
"Every time you weren't on the field, you had to have a mask on. Even to enter the building you had to have a mask on," Pipkin said. "We had sanitation stations set up so you could get hand sanitizer during water breaks. I had water bottles for every single camper to make sure they didn't share with anybody."
Pipkin, who had a noteworthy college career at Tiffin University and signed with the Arizona Cardinals for a brief stint in 2017, also mentioned that he used brand new footballs on both days of the camp and refrained from letting the players come together for huddles. Although some individuals still may not have felt comfortable enough to attend, Pipkin said there were about 90 athletes at his camp each day, including Bishop Noll quarterback Willie Feagin.
After the Warriors dropped down to junior varsity last year in order to rebuild their program, Feagin felt that he had a lot to prove to his counterparts at Pipkin's camp. The soon-to-be junior heard the criticism about Bishop Noll's decision to forgo a varsity schedule in 2019, and in his first chance to silence the naysayers, he was recognized as the P.U.S.H. Football Camp High School Player of the Camp.
"I just came in ready to work. I really didn't care about the MVP," Feagin said. " ... I just wanted to come in and get better for my high school season. That's the mindset that I had. Then when the second day came and we really started getting into throwing the ball, God blessed me and let me rip the ball."
Throughout the event, Pipkin was not only impressed by Feagin's skill level but his tenacity and resiliency. As Feagin continues to develop, Pipkin thinks those characteristics bode well for his future on the gridiron.
"It's his leadership, his dog and his command at the quarterback position that shined well to the staff," Pipkin said. "When we broke it down at the end, there was no hesitation. Everybody agreed that Willie was going to be the player of the camp."
Pipkin, who scored 63 touchdowns during his prep career and also helped Bowman win the Class 2A boys basketball state championship in 2013, gave a lot of credit to the campers for trusting him. He also praised the rest of his staff for helping him run the event smoothly.
One of the people Pipkin relied on throughout the camp is his sports performance coach Eric Griffin, who owns Elite Performance Academy in Valparaiso.
The two of them met in February after Pipkin moved to Michigan City and have remained close ever since. Griffin said it's been a pleasure to train Pipkin and added that assisting in his camp was as fulfilling as it was fun.
"As soon as he mentioned it to me, I was all in," Griffin said. "He did a lot of the groundwork because I work full time at ATI Physical Therapy besides owning Elite Performance Academy. ... But wherever I was needed, I just chipped in there. If it was paying for something, getting on the phone to make sure kids were coming, whatever what was required of me, I did."
Now that Pipkin has his first P.U.S.H. football camp under his belt, he hopes to turn it into an annual event. As he prepares for his fourth CFL campaign and strives toward his ultimate goal of returning to the NFL, the 25-year-old Gary native vowed to never forget about the Region and the youngsters who look up to him.
"I always wanted to do something to give back to the community that helped raise me, but also give back to the youth and the kids in my community and in the 219 area," Pipkin said. "I want them to understand that the highest of highs are tangible. These things, these people, these places — they aren't what you just see on TV.
"You can accomplish your goals no matter where you're from."
