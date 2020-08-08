Bowman grad, CFL quarterback Antonio Pipkin gives back with Region football camp

"Every time you weren't on the field, you had to have a mask on. Even to enter the building you had to have a mask on," Pipkin said. "We had sanitation stations set up so you could get hand sanitizer during water breaks. I had water bottles for every single camper to make sure they didn't share with anybody."

Pipkin, who had a noteworthy college career at Tiffin University and signed with the Arizona Cardinals for a brief stint in 2017, also mentioned that he used brand new footballs on both days of the camp and refrained from letting the players come together for huddles. Although some individuals still may not have felt comfortable enough to attend, Pipkin said there were about 90 athletes at his camp each day, including Bishop Noll quarterback Willie Feagin.

After the Warriors dropped down to junior varsity last year in order to rebuild their program, Feagin felt that he had a lot to prove to his counterparts at Pipkin's camp. The soon-to-be junior heard the criticism about Bishop Noll's decision to forgo a varsity schedule in 2019, and in his first chance to silence the naysayers, he was recognized as the P.U.S.H. Football Camp High School Player of the Camp.