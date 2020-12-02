 Skip to main content
Boys basketball is back: Scouting the Greater South Shore Conference in 2020-21
alert urgent
BOYS BASKETBALL | GSSC PREVIEW

Boys basketball is back: Scouting the Greater South Shore Conference in 2020-21

Curtis Walton Jr. honored at Calumet basketball game (GSSC preview)

Calumet sophomore Ashton Williamson, center, is one of the top guards in the Region.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

Bishop Noll Warriors

Coach: John Dodson III, 1st season

Last season: 8-10 (4-3 GSSC)

2020 postseason: Lost 70-48 to Bowman in a Class 2A sectional opener.

Top returning players: G Ahmad Artist, F Christian Ayala

What you should know: Dodson, who is a 2012 Bishop Noll grad and former guard from the program's Class 2A state runner-up team in 2011, will try to provide some stability for his alma mater. He is the team's third coach since the end of the 2018-19 season.

Calumet Warriors

Coach: Dominique Nelson, 6th season

Last season: 12-15 (5-2 GSSC)

2020 postseason: Lost 70-46 to Hammond in a Class 3A sectional championship.

Top returning players: G Ashton Williamson (11.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg 5.2 apg, 2.7 spg), G Jerrell Johnson (8.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.9 apg)

What you should know: Williamson is one of the most dynamic guards in the Region. The sophomore's style and flare for the game is usually on full display when he's in the open court.

Griffith Panthers

Coach: Josh Belluomini, 1st season

Last season: 13-11 (5-2 GSSC)

2020 postseason: Lost 46-43 to Calumet in a Class 3A sectional opener.

Top returning players: G Jacari Phillips, G Schaun Scott

What you should know: Belluomini is back on the sidelines after a season away from the hardwood. He resigned from coaching at Bishop Noll after the 2018-19 campaign, and will rely on Phillips and Scott, both seniors, as he gets back in the saddle.

Hanover Central Wildcats

Coach: Bryon Clouse, 9th season

Last season: 24-2 (7-0 GSSC)

2020 postseason: Defeated New Prairie 61-47 in a Class 3A sectional final.

Top returning players: C/F Landen Babusiak (11.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.6 bpg), G Joey Glidewell (9.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.3 apg), F Kameron Ludwig (7.1 ppg, 4.3 rpg)

What you should know: The Wildcats are coming off their best season in program history, which was prematurely ended by the coronavirus pandemic. Babusiak, a junior, will have an increased workload on the offensive end since last season's top two leading scorers have graduated.

Lake Station Eagles

Coach: Bob Burke, 9th season

Last season: 13-10 (4-3 GSSC)

2020 postseason: Lost 56-52 to Roosevelt in a Class 2A sectional opener.

Top returning players: G Willie Miller Jr. (6.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.1 apg), G Baylor Sleziak, G Romeo Guerra, F Edward Fragoso

What you should know: The Eagles are one of the youngest teams in the Region. Six of their nine varsity players, headlined by Miller, are sophomores.

River Forest Ingots

Coach: Rodney Thompson, 1st season

Last season: 6-18 (2-5 GSSC)

2020 postseason: Lost 57-35 to New Prairie in a Class 3A sectional semifinal.

Top returning players: G Savon Harding, G Curtis Hosea, G/F Dennis Hurn

What you should know: Thompson replaces Derrick Milenkoff, who guided the Ingots for six seasons. The team will try to earn its first winning campaign since 2016-17.

Wheeler Bearcats

Coach: Steve Baumgartner, 2nd season

Last season: 1-22 (1-6 GSSC)

2020 postseason: Lost 65-44 to New Prairie in a Class 3A sectional opener.

Top returning players: F Cole Kostbade, G Carson Grabek

What you should know: The Bearcats have not had a winning season since 2016-17. Kostbade, a senior, and a Grabek, a junior, will try to change that.

Whiting Oilers

Coach: Aaron Mercer, 4th season

Last season: 2-22 (0-7 GSSC)

2020 postseason: Lost 76-43 to Roosevelt in a Class 2A sectional semifinal.

Top returning players: G Diandre Marshall (16.8 ppg, 5.1pg, 2.3 apg), G Tony Madrueno (6.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg), G Nolan Toth (2.9 ppg, 6.5 apg)

What you should know: The Oilers have yet to begin their season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Winter sports at Whiting have been suspended until at least Friday.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

