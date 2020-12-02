Boys basketball is back: Scouting the Greater South Shore Conference in 2020-21

Bishop Noll Warriors
Coach: John Dodson III, 1st season
Last season: 8-10 (4-3 GSSC)
2020 postseason: Lost 70-48 to Bowman in a Class 2A sectional opener.
Top returning players: G Ahmad Artist, F Christian Ayala
What you should know: Dodson, who is a 2012 Bishop Noll grad and former guard from the program's Class 2A state runner-up team in 2011, will try to provide some stability for his alma mater. He is the team's third coach since the end of the 2018-19 season.
Calumet Warriors
Coach: Dominique Nelson, 6th season
Last season: 12-15 (5-2 GSSC)
2020 postseason: Lost 70-46 to Hammond in a Class 3A sectional championship.
Top returning players: G Ashton Williamson (11.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg 5.2 apg, 2.7 spg), G Jerrell Johnson (8.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.9 apg)
What you should know: Williamson is one of the most dynamic guards in the Region. The sophomore's style and flare for the game is usually on full display when he's in the open court.
Griffith Panthers
Coach: Josh Belluomini, 1st season
Last season: 13-11 (5-2 GSSC)
2020 postseason: Lost 46-43 to Calumet in a Class 3A sectional opener.
Top returning players: G Jacari Phillips, G Schaun Scott
What you should know: Belluomini is back on the sidelines after a season away from the hardwood. He resigned from coaching at Bishop Noll after the 2018-19 campaign, and will rely on Phillips and Scott, both seniors, as he gets back in the saddle.
Hanover Central Wildcats
Coach: Bryon Clouse, 9th season
Last season: 24-2 (7-0 GSSC)
2020 postseason: Defeated New Prairie 61-47 in a Class 3A sectional final.
Top returning players: C/F Landen Babusiak (11.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.6 bpg), G Joey Glidewell (9.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.3 apg), F Kameron Ludwig (7.1 ppg, 4.3 rpg)
What you should know: The Wildcats are coming off their best season in program history, which was prematurely ended by the coronavirus pandemic. Babusiak, a junior, will have an increased workload on the offensive end since last season's top two leading scorers have graduated.
Lake Station Eagles
Coach: Bob Burke, 9th season
Last season: 13-10 (4-3 GSSC)
2020 postseason: Lost 56-52 to Roosevelt in a Class 2A sectional opener.
Top returning players: G Willie Miller Jr. (6.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.1 apg), G Baylor Sleziak, G Romeo Guerra, F Edward Fragoso
What you should know: The Eagles are one of the youngest teams in the Region. Six of their nine varsity players, headlined by Miller, are sophomores.
River Forest Ingots
Coach: Rodney Thompson, 1st season
Last season: 6-18 (2-5 GSSC)
2020 postseason: Lost 57-35 to New Prairie in a Class 3A sectional semifinal.
Top returning players: G Savon Harding, G Curtis Hosea, G/F Dennis Hurn
What you should know: Thompson replaces Derrick Milenkoff, who guided the Ingots for six seasons. The team will try to earn its first winning campaign since 2016-17.
Wheeler Bearcats
Coach: Steve Baumgartner, 2nd season
Last season: 1-22 (1-6 GSSC)
2020 postseason: Lost 65-44 to New Prairie in a Class 3A sectional opener.
Top returning players: F Cole Kostbade, G Carson Grabek
What you should know: The Bearcats have not had a winning season since 2016-17. Kostbade, a senior, and a Grabek, a junior, will try to change that.
Whiting Oilers
Coach: Aaron Mercer, 4th season
Last season: 2-22 (0-7 GSSC)
2020 postseason: Lost 76-43 to Roosevelt in a Class 2A sectional semifinal.
Top returning players: G Diandre Marshall (16.8 ppg, 5.1pg, 2.3 apg), G Tony Madrueno (6.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg), G Nolan Toth (2.9 ppg, 6.5 apg)
What you should know: The Oilers have yet to begin their season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Winter sports at Whiting have been suspended until at least Friday.
