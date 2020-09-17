Boys basketball notes: Keon Thompson Jr. leaves Merrillville; EC Central hires Grayling Gordon

Thompson Sr. said it was difficult for his son to part ways with his former team, especially after Merrillville ended the 2019-20 campaign on a high note.

"That was one of the toughest things. That and just leaving everybody in general," Thompson Sr. said. "He understands that he's not going to have the same support system there, so he has to be supported via phone calls and texts."

Thompson Sr. said he weighed the pros and cons of the move with his son, but the choice was ultimately made by Thompson Jr. The two of them flew to the Sunshine State on Saturday, where Thompson Sr. dropped of his child before returning to the Region.

"He's daring to dream," Thompson Sr. said. "He wants to play the best competition, and he wants to be able to get in the gym all of the time. He has a plan, and he's willing to execute it."

Pirates coach Bo Patton declined to comment on Thompson Jr.'s departure.

New leadership at EC Central

Grayling Gordon is coming home.

In a school board meeting Wednesday night, the School City of East Chicago announced that it has hired Gordon, a 1985 EC Washington graduate, as the new EC Central boys basketball coach.