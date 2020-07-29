'Bring your snowshoes': High school football delayed in Illinois as IHSA revises athletic calendar

"You're hearing different things, (at) this school, someone's catching something (or) this parent," Middleton said. "If we do have a season, I'd like to have guys who are healthy."

In fact, TF South suspended football and boys basketball workouts two weeks ago because of COVID-19 exposure, according to Padjen. Though South football was set to resume summer practice on Aug. 10, Padjen says it now will be limited to off-field work such as Zoom meetings.

The IHSA move not only affects Times coverage area schools TF North, TF South and Marian Catholic, but also several Northwest Indiana football teams scheduled to play Illinois opponents early in the season.

Region teams left without games are Andrean, which was scheduled to play IC Catholic in Indiana Week 2; Bishop Noll (Ridgewood, Week 3); Calumet (Mount Carmel, Week 2); Chesterton (St. Rita, Week 2); and Gavit (TF South, Week 3).

Week 1 games in Illinois would have been Week 2 games in Indiana.

But the logistical hurdles aside, Padjen is just glad the 130 or so players in his program will still have a season.

"We thought we'd be very athletic this year and we're grateful to have an opportunity (to play)," he said.