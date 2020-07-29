'Bring your snowshoes': High school football delayed in Illinois as IHSA revises athletic calendar

Friday night lights will come later than ever this school year in Illinois.
The Illinois High School Association announced Wednesday that football and some other fall sports will be shifting to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the revised schedule, football, girls volleyball and boys soccer seasons will start Feb. 15 and end May 1. Boys and girls golf, girls tennis, boys and girls cross country and girls swimming will remain as fall sports.
"We always wanted spring football," TF South football coach Bob Padjen said with a laugh. "Let's experiment with it.
"I told my coaches, 'Bring your snowshoes.'"
TF North football coach Tristan Stovall wonders about how practice will look in February, when teams likely would have to be inside and gym space is scarce.
"Spring football, it's OK," Stovall said. "But the logistics piece, we haven't worked out."
Even if it's a warmer-than-usual February, field conditions could be an obstacle to outdoor workouts.
"The teams that have (artificial) turf are going to have a huge advantage," Padjen said.
Marian Catholic football coach Erick Middleton is OK with the delay, even though he was already preparing for a season opener against neighborhood rival Bloom in less than a month.
"You're hearing different things, (at) this school, someone's catching something (or) this parent," Middleton said. "If we do have a season, I'd like to have guys who are healthy."
In fact, TF South suspended football and boys basketball workouts two weeks ago because of COVID-19 exposure, according to Padjen. Though South football was set to resume summer practice on Aug. 10, Padjen says it now will be limited to off-field work such as Zoom meetings.
The IHSA move not only affects Times coverage area schools TF North, TF South and Marian Catholic, but also several Northwest Indiana football teams scheduled to play Illinois opponents early in the season.
Region teams left without games are Andrean, which was scheduled to play IC Catholic in Indiana Week 2; Bishop Noll (Ridgewood, Week 3); Calumet (Mount Carmel, Week 2); Chesterton (St. Rita, Week 2); and Gavit (TF South, Week 3).
Week 1 games in Illinois would have been Week 2 games in Indiana.
But the logistical hurdles aside, Padjen is just glad the 130 or so players in his program will still have a season.
"We thought we'd be very athletic this year and we're grateful to have an opportunity (to play)," he said.
The IHSA also shifted boys and girls basketball seasons. Both will start Nov. 16 and end Feb. 13. A number of traditional spring sports such as baseball, softball, track and girls soccer now will start May 3 and end June 26.
