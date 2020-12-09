'Brotherly love': Valparaiso's Jones brothers ready for last ride together as teammates

Now that the siblings can no longer join each other on the gridiron, they've turned their attention to the hardwood.

Mason, a sophomore, said it's a bit surreal to know that his brother will be moving on to college soon. As that next chapter creeps closer, he's hoping to send Cooper off on a high note.

"It went by super fast," Mason said. "I know he can say that, too, because he told me that he can't believe he's already a senior. It went by just like that, so I just want us to get everything we can out of this."

By getting "everything we can out of this," Mason and Cooper are clear about their goal.

They have set their sights on the program's 54th sectional championship — a quest that will be fueled by the incompleteness of the 53rd.

Last season, Valparaiso upset rival Chesterton with a come-from-behind 53-52 victory in a Class 4A sectional final on March 7. As Cooper and Mason celebrated the unforgettable win on their home floor, neither of them could have anticipated that less than two weeks later the state tournament would be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.