'Brotherly love': Valparaiso's Jones brothers ready for last ride together as teammates

VALPARAISO — Cooper Jones doesn't have to play basketball this winter.
As one of the top football players in the state with a verbal commitment to Indiana, he could use the rest of his senior year to prepare for the next stage of his career in Bloomington.
However, if he were to hang up his basketball jersey and focus solely on becoming a Hoosier, the senior would be left with a void he'd never be able to fill.
From Jones' perspective, he needs to compete on the hardwood for two big reasons: The coronavirus pandemic prematurely ended the Vikings' postseason run last spring and, on a more personal level, their upcoming campaign will probably be the last time Jones is able to compete alongside his younger brother, Mason.
"We played little league baseball together forever, and then with basketball he played up with me on the travel team," Cooper said. "In high school, we've been playing football and basketball together the whole time. It's just something we've always done. Even as little kids in the backyard, we've been competing with each other and against each other forever."
Both brothers, who are defensive ends, helped Valparaiso clinch its third consecutive football regional title in the fall. They were also members of the Vikings' Class 5A state runner-up team in 2019.
Now that the siblings can no longer join each other on the gridiron, they've turned their attention to the hardwood.
Mason, a sophomore, said it's a bit surreal to know that his brother will be moving on to college soon. As that next chapter creeps closer, he's hoping to send Cooper off on a high note.
"It went by super fast," Mason said. "I know he can say that, too, because he told me that he can't believe he's already a senior. It went by just like that, so I just want us to get everything we can out of this."
By getting "everything we can out of this," Mason and Cooper are clear about their goal.
They have set their sights on the program's 54th sectional championship — a quest that will be fueled by the incompleteness of the 53rd.
Last season, Valparaiso upset rival Chesterton with a come-from-behind 53-52 victory in a Class 4A sectional final on March 7. As Cooper and Mason celebrated the unforgettable win on their home floor, neither of them could have anticipated that less than two weeks later the state tournament would be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We were joking about it like, 'Oh, watch out for COVID,' because at the time we didn't really think much about it or know how serious it was," Mason said. "Then they started shutting everything down, so we started getting nervous. When they finally told us there were no more playoffs — it broke us.
"We still knew we had (this) year, though, so we're just trying to pick up where we left off."
The Vikings open their season Friday at Lowell, and Valparaiso coach Barak Coolman believes the Jones brothers will be vital parts of any success his team has throughout the 2020-21 campaign.
Mason, who is a 6-foot-7 forward, averaged 7.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game last season. Cooper, a 6-6 center, averaged 9.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game.
"There's a fine line where they're really loyal to each other, but then they can also get on each others nerves," Coolman said. "It's fun to kind of help them navigate that, too, because you have to remind them sometimes that they have to just be teammates and not brothers. But then again, that brotherly love is so important and one of the reasons why they play well together, too, and why I'm excited to see them come together one last time."
Cooper and Mason know that nothing is guaranteed amid the coronavirus pandemic. They've experienced firsthand what it's like to have their season stripped away, and this time around, the siblings want to end their final run as teammates on their own terms.
"You just hope that you can keep playing until a team beats you or you win it all, not because COVID knocks you out," Cooper said. "That's what we did in football, and we hope to carry it over into basketball."
