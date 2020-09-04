Calumet football players organize rally as fall contact sports remain on hold

On Thursday, a group of players and their parents organized a rally at Calumet to show the school board that they haven't given up on the 2020 season.

Since this is Cooper's final prep campaign, he explained that this year means a lot to him in more ways than one. After coming up just short of the first sectional championship in program history last season, Cooper believes the Warriors could contend for a sectional title once again. But aside from making a statement in the playoffs, more than anything, he doesn't want this year to mark the end of his career.

"A lot of my teammates are seniors and so am I, and we have college aspirations," Cooper said. "We have (college) coaches talking to us, but it kind of shuts off when we tell them we're suspended or we're not playing right now. Then they're like, 'Why are you guys suspended and other teams in Indiana aren't suspended?'"

Fellow senior Jerell Johnson, who also plays basketball, attended Thursday's demonstration, too. Last season was his first as a starter, and after shining as a wide receiver, defensive back and kick returner, he began to receive interest from a number of different colleges. With one more year under his belt, Johnson is certain that he could earn a scholarship and further his education and career.