Calumet hires Chris York as new girls basketball coach

York was previously a girls basketball coach at his alma mater from the 2001-02 season to the 2005-06 campaign. During his five years at the helm, Hanover Central posted a 45-60 record and won one postseason game.

After several years away from the hardwood, York returned to the sidelines and served as an assistant coach at Wheeler for his friend and former Bearcats coach Dave Seils, whose last season with the program was the 2018-19 campaign. The two of them haven't coached alongside each other since then, but that is set to change in the near future.

In a bit of role reversal, York will have Seils accompany him at Calumet.

"He is scheduled to be my varsity assistant, and he was actually my athletic director, too, when I was the head coach at Hanover," York said. "And then Joyce Falls, who was on the staff last year at Calumet, she will be the JV coach this year. I think that's super important because she already knows the girls, and she's going to be able to bridge that gap a little bit"

Last season, the Warriors narrowly missed out on their first sectional title since 2008 with a 52-51 loss to Lighthouse in a Class 3A sectional championship.