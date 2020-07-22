You are the owner of this article.
Calumet hires Chris York as new girls basketball coach
Girls basketball

Calumet hires Chris York as new girls basketball coach

Chris York -- Calumet

Calumet girls basketball coach Chris York

 Provided

Chris York never took it personal.

After he applied to become the Calumet girls basketball coach ahead of the 2019-20 season and didn't get the job, he was disappointed but not discouraged. So when the position reopened after just one year, he couldn't wait to apply again.

Warriors athletic director Sara Kuntarich appreciated York's enthusiasm and persistence, and this time around, the 1990 Hanover Central alum was not turned away. Calumet announced Tuesday via its prep sports website that York will take over as its new girls basketball coach.

"I think I applied at like five or six different places (last year). I was a finalist for a couple, and Calumet was one of them," York said. "I didn't see any need to hold sour grapes our anything. I just wanted the opportunity to coach."

York will be Calumet's third girls basketball coach over the last year. Former coach Trevor Borom resigned midway through the 2019-20 campaign, and former assistant coach Tony Klimczak served as the team's interim coach for the rest of the season.

Kuntarich, who is a former Warriors assistant girls basketball coach herself, hopes York can guide the program for years to come.

"His eagerness and excitement stood out among the other candidates," Kuntarich said. "He was fired up and ready to go, and a lot of times when you (conduct an) interview, you don't get that excitement. You just kind of see people go through the motions when answering questions, but you saw that excitement from him."

York was previously a girls basketball coach at his alma mater from the 2001-02 season to the 2005-06 campaign. During his five years at the helm, Hanover Central posted a 45-60 record and won one postseason game.

After several years away from the hardwood, York returned to the sidelines and served as an assistant coach at Wheeler for his friend and former Bearcats coach Dave Seils, whose last season with the program was the 2018-19 campaign. The two of them haven't coached alongside each other since then, but that is set to change in the near future.

In a bit of role reversal, York will have Seils accompany him at Calumet.

"He is scheduled to be my varsity assistant, and he was actually my athletic director, too, when I was the head coach at Hanover," York said. "And then Joyce Falls, who was on the staff last year at Calumet, she will be the JV coach this year. I think that's super important because she already knows the girls, and she's going to be able to bridge that gap a little bit"

Last season, the Warriors narrowly missed out on their first sectional title since 2008 with a 52-51 loss to Lighthouse in a Class 3A sectional championship.

One of the program's most notable returning players is Jasmin Barker. She averaged a team-high 11.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game during the 2019-20 campaign. York, who teaches seventh grade social studies at Hanover Middle School, looks forward to working with her and the rest of his new athletes.

"They're going to get a lot of effort out of me, and I'm going to expect to get a lot of effort out of them," York said. "I don't do things halfway, so we're going to be immersed in what we're doing."

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times.

