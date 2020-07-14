Calumet, River Forest suspend prep sports activities due to coronavirus pandemic

Calumet football coach Rick Good was not surprised by his school's choice to curb its prep sports activities. The Warriors have had five practices during Phase 1 of the Indiana Department of Education's plan to restart prep sports, but he anticipated that there may be a few hiccups along the way.

From Good's perspective, he would rather have Calumet overact to protect his players' health than for the school to be overconfident and careless.

"We've gotta make sure that kids are safe on our watch, so I understand exactly where the administration is coming from," Good said. "But as a football coach, obviously we'd like to be out there taking care of the mental health side of things with the kids, as well."

CJ Cooper, who is preparing for his senior season, has tried to remain positive despite Tuesday's disheartening news. The Warriors' standout running back will continue training on his own and expects his teammates to do the same.

After narrowly missing out on the program's first sectional championship last year, Cooper's main focus — even amid the COVID-19 outbreak — is to give Calumet another shot at history.