Calumet's Da'Vion Davis will continue career at IUSB, despite missing senior season

“He’s stayed with me through tough times and dark times,” Davis said of his relationship with Nate Winston. “He’s been here since Day 1. The day after surgery, the day before surgery — he was there.”

Winston has been cheering his nephew on ever since he started playing basketball as a child. He was truly looking forward to Davis’ senior year with the Warriors because it was the last time he'd be able to see him play regularly. However, Winston has already made plans to watch his nephew in IUSB’s season-opener in October.

“If I’m still walking this planet, I’ll be at his first game. You can believe that,” Winston said with a laugh. “It’s only a train ride to South Bend, and I’m going to come to as many of his games as possible. … I try to support him every chance a get. During his high school career and junior high, I probably missed maybe eight games.”

The Titans finished their season 25-8 and clinched their first Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference championship in school history. Davis believes he will only add to the program's recent success and thrive in the team’s free-flowing offense, which is very similar to Calumet's system.