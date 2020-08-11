Calumet suspends fall contact sports until Sept. 2; Several Region football teams opt out of scrimmages

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Calumet will not be on the field when the IHSAA prep football season begins Aug. 21.

The Lake Ridge Schools Board of Education voted Monday to push back the start date of the 2020-21 school year to Sept. 2, and Superintendent Dr. Sharon Johnson-Shirley confirmed that football and volleyball at Calumet will remain suspended until then.

Fall contact sports have been halted since Aug. 5 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Johnson-Shirley emphasized that a resumption next month still isn't guaranteed.

"That is not (the school board's) top priority," Shirley-Johnson said. "They are more concerned with our students getting their academics. They know the community really wants football and volleyball and so do we. But our first priority is getting kids back to school as soon as possible, whether it's virtual or in-person."

She added that "the (COVID-19) positivity rate (in Lake County) has to be consistently down for at least seven days" for Lake Ridge Schools to consider restarting fall contact sports.

The seven-day positive rate in Lake County as of Aug. 4 is 7.8%, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. Calumet football coach Rick Good said he was told that the positivity rate would need to be below 5% for his team to return to practice and eventually play.