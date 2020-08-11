Calumet suspends fall contact sports until Sept. 2; Several Region football teams opt out of scrimmages

Calumet will not be on the field when the IHSAA prep football season begins Aug. 21.
The Lake Ridge Schools Board of Education voted Monday to push back the start date of the 2020-21 school year to Sept. 2, and Superintendent Dr. Sharon Johnson-Shirley confirmed that football and volleyball at Calumet will remain suspended until then.
Fall contact sports have been halted since Aug. 5 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Johnson-Shirley emphasized that a resumption next month still isn't guaranteed.
"That is not (the school board's) top priority," Shirley-Johnson said. "They are more concerned with our students getting their academics. They know the community really wants football and volleyball and so do we. But our first priority is getting kids back to school as soon as possible, whether it's virtual or in-person."
She added that "the (COVID-19) positivity rate (in Lake County) has to be consistently down for at least seven days" for Lake Ridge Schools to consider restarting fall contact sports.
The seven-day positive rate in Lake County as of Aug. 4 is 7.8%, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. Calumet football coach Rick Good said he was told that the positivity rate would need to be below 5% for his team to return to practice and eventually play.
Even if the Lake County positivity rate dropped below that threshold and football was able to pick back up Sept. 2, the Warriors will still miss at least their first three games of the season. Per IHSAA bylaws, football teams are required to have a minimum of 10 practices before participating in a game, so the earliest Calumet would be able to compete is Week 5 at South Central.
"It's rough because there are some kids looking to put as much good tape on film as they possibly can (for college coaches), and to have less and less chances at that every week is difficult for these seniors," Good said. "At this point, wins and losses really isn't our focus. Our focus is to try to get these kids back together."
The Warriors were slated to host Bowman and Andrean in Week 1 and Week 2, respectively, before facing Wheeler on the road in Week 3. Calumet would've had to cancel its Week 4 game, too, but since it was at Whiting and the School City of Whiting chose to cancel fall sports Monday, that is no longer an issue.
Whiting is the fifth Region school to pull the plug on its football season. The School City of Hammond, featuring Clark, Gavit, Hammond and Morton, chose to cancel fall contact sports Aug. 4.
Good doesn't want Calumet to be next.
"Every morning, my guys are looking at the rolling seven-day (positivity) average on the Lake County website," Good said. "We're just hoping that some people outside of our (school) district start washing their hands and wearing their masks so that contraction rate stays low and we can get back out there and start playing again."
While the Warriors remain on hold, several other Region programs are proceeding with caution and have decided to cancel their scrimmages, including Hobart and Valparaiso.
The Brickies were supposed to host the Vikings on Friday, but Hobart athletic director Mike Black explained that his school felt the risk outweighed the reward.
"We voluntarily stayed in (Phase 1 of the Indiana Department of Education's return-to-lay guidelines) throughout all of July as a precautionary measure to minimize risk and remained in it until Thursday night's school board meeting where we were given approval to advance to Phase 2," Black wrote in an email to The Times. "We didn't feel like one week of Phase 2, when other schools have had up to four weeks, would be good for the health and safety of our student-athletes."
Kankakee Valley and Boone Grove also canceled their scrimmage set for Friday.
Merrillville and Lowell had a scrimmage slated for Saturday, as well as Chesterton and Griffith, but those programs have opted out, too.
Unlike some of its counterparts, Hanover Central does feel comfortable enough to participate in a scrimmage. The Wildcats will head to North Newton on Saturday, and then prepare for their season opener at Portage on Aug. 21.
Originally, Portage had a home game against Morton in Week 1, while Hanover Central faced EC Central on the road. But since Morton's season was canceled and EC Central is remaining in Phase 1 of the IDOE's prep sports restart plan — which prohibits contact sports from using contact — through the end of August, the Indians and Wildcats decided to play each other instead.
Portage will host the season opener.
"We wanted to get the best challenge for us, and obviously proximity helped. We thought it was a pretty good fit," Hanover Central football coach Brian Parker said. " ... I think that's how a lot of the season is going to play out for the schools that do intend to keep pressing on and playing. I think it's going to be like pickup football."
