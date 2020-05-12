Calumet track star Jai Reed leaves her mark, verbally commits to Purdue Fort Wayne

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jai Reed wishes she could rewind time.

Maybe then, the Calumet star would have been able to prepare herself for the loss of her senior season.

When she was held out of the Warriors' first indoor track meet due to a minor leg injury, she was disappointed. When it turned out to be the team's only track meet of the season, she was devastated.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the IHSAA to postpone and eventually cancel sports for the rest of the school year on April 2, and its decision took away the dream season Reed had envisioned for herself.

One day later, she turned the page to a new chapter in her career by verbally committing to Purdue Fort Wayne.

"The long jump coach seemed more excited than I was, and he seemed really committed," Reed said. "He was really excited to talk to me about the things that he loved, and I could tell that he really cares about it, so he made me want to go there."

Reed, who also played volleyball and basketball at Calumet, never thought she would become a Division I athlete. She joined the track team to simply stay in shape, but her interest in the sport quickly grew and so did her success.