When Paris Hernandez played basketball for Calumet, one of the first things anyone noticed about him was his hair.
The Warriors’ two-year starting point guard has a large Afro, and whenever he took the court his curls seemed to be constant motion. He dove on loose balls, snatched rebounds away from taller players, hounded opposing ball-handlers and set up his teammates on offense.
The Warriors lost to Hanover Central in last week's sectional.
Coach Dominique Nelson described Hernandez as an extension of the coaching staff and an undeniable leader for Calumet, but the graduating senior’s role in the program wasn’t always so clearly defined.
“I kicked him out of a JV game his sophomore year,” Nelson said. “His body language that game wasn’t conducive to what I was trying to build in the program, and that was the turning point for him. Our relationship has gotten much better, and I love the kid. I love what he’s brought to my program.”
As a two-sport athlete, Hernandez had been playing varsity football as a freshman and because he made such an immediate impact with the Warriors on the field, he acknowledged that as an underclassman he was “feeling himself” and let his early accomplishments get to his head.
But after Nelson humbled him, Hernandez believes it helped him realize that creating a winning culture wasn’t about his individual success as a player in football or basketball. Instead, it was more so about doing whatever he could — even if that meant sacrificing — to elevate the Warriors as a whole.
“It was basically like a reality check,” Hernandez said. “And it made me grow way quicker. And when I came up to varsity, there were no ‘if, ands or buts.’ I had to make sure everybody else was in line. Nobody understood or saw where I started. They just see where I am now.”
During his career, Hernandez appeared in 51 varsity games at Calumet and averaged 3.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.4 steals. He never notched a 20-point game and only had two games in which he scored in double figures, but he did record five games with 10 or more assists and six games with at least five steals.
Despite no putting up gaudy scoring statistics, Hernandez’ selflessness and defensive prowess helped him and the rest of the senior class leave its mark. During his junior year, Calumet won its sixth sectional championship in school history and first sectional title in 18 years. And in his final prep campaign, the Warriors finished 17-9 — tied for their most wins in a year since the 2007-08 season — and won the Greater South Shore Conference championship.
Nelson said none of his program’s recent achievement's could have been possible without Hernandez, and Rick Good — Calumet’s football coach — shared the same sentiments. Before Hernandez’ senior season, the Warriors hadn’t had a winning football campaign since 2014. Calumet had gone 3-7 in 2015, 2016 and 2017, but this past year the Warriors finished 6-3 and second in the GSSC.
“He’s just an intense competitor in literally everything I’ve ever seen him do,” Good said. “That drive he’s got and that ability to put everything out of his head and just be a competitor and just be in the moment, that’s what makes him different.”
Hernandez emerged as one of Calumet’s top players on offense and defense throughout his career — garnering the attention Lindenwood and other college programs — and had a breakout year with the Warriors during his junior campaign. In the 2017 season, Hernandez totaled 58 receptions for 1,086 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also recorded 63 tackles and four interceptions.
His production as a wide receiver and cornerback took a dip during his final campaign due to opponents double-teaming him and a few nagging injuries. Hernandez played through a bruised rib cage and sprained left ankle, and even tried playing with a separated shoulder. After the season — instead of taking time off to let his body recover and focusing solely on his football recruitment — Hernandez decided to suit up for one last campaign with Nelson.
Hernandez started playing football at the pee-wee level and picked up basketball when he was in fourth grade. And although he won’t have the opportunity to compete on the hardwood in college, he is grateful he didn’t pass up the opportunity to play alongside his childhood friends and for the coach who helped shape his character.
“We won sectionals last year, so it was more like, ‘Why wouldn’t I come back?’” Hernandez said. “Honestly, it didn’t matter that I was going to the next level in football. We were a family and we started something, so we had to finish it regardless of the outcome.”