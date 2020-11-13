Calumet’s historic season comes to an end in regional

CALUMET TWP. — "We’ve done something we’ve never done before.

"We got to somewhere we’ve never been before.

"This is not the end by any means."

Calumet coach Rick Good delivered that message at the heart of an emotional postgame speech to his players following their 56-0 3A regional loss to Mishawaka Marian on Friday.

In the immediate aftermath of the team's most lopsided loss since Good’s first season in 2017, he didn’t want anyone to lose perspective that just the week before Calumet won its first sectional championship in program history.

“Thank you,” Good told his players.

Good thanked his seniors — all of them. He asked them all to stand up at the end of his debrief, looked each of them in the eyes individually and called them out by name.

When Good took over the job prior to the 2017 season, these seniors were his freshmen. They went on to win 23 games against 14 losses for their careers despite going 3-7 as freshmen.