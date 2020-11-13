 Skip to main content
Calumet’s historic season comes to an end in regional
CLASS 3A

Calumet’s historic season comes to an end in regional

Mark Flores, Calumet

Calumet quarterback Mark Flores reflected on the positives of a historic career, having won the Warriors' first football sectional, and compiling a 23-14 record after a 56-0 loss to Mishawaka Marian on Friday.

 John Luke, file, The Times

CALUMET TWP. — "We’ve done something we’ve never done before.

"We got to somewhere we’ve never been before.

"This is not the end by any means."

Calumet coach Rick Good delivered that message at the heart of an emotional postgame speech to his players following their 56-0 3A regional loss to Mishawaka Marian on Friday.

In the immediate aftermath of the team's most lopsided loss since Good’s first season in 2017, he didn’t want anyone to lose perspective that just the week before Calumet won its first sectional championship in program history.

“Thank you,” Good told his players.

Good thanked his seniors — all of them. He asked them all to stand up at the end of his debrief, looked each of them in the eyes individually and called them out by name.

When Good took over the job prior to the 2017 season, these seniors were his freshmen. They went on to win 23 games against 14 losses for their careers despite going 3-7 as freshmen.

At the beginning of Good’s tenure he emphasized the importance of continuity. He said the seniors bought into the broader picture of staying together and building to a point where getting into a regional championship was obtainable. That's even after the Warriors lost the opening portion of their schedule when the pandemic briefly halted contact sports at the school.

Calumet returned to the field Oct. 3 and lost to Gibson Southern before rattling off five consecutive wins — including a sectional championship against Hanover Central — before falling to perennial power Mishawaka Marian.

“We don’t think that this is really a singular game,” Good said. “This has been four years worth of seasons. We’ve had ups and downs and tragedies and joy and all of the things that make football the greatest game in the world.

“They’ve experienced all the highs and all the lows.”

The tragedy Good references happened in September 2019. Then-14-year-old Curtis Walton Jr. drowned in the school's pool in what was ruled an accident, according to The Times' previous reports. He played football and basketball.

How the NFL's Lonnie Johnson Jr. pays for Calumet teen's funeral
Family, friends honor life of Calumet student, athlete Curtis Walton Jr.
Four days before he would have turned 15, Calumet pays tribute to Curtis Walton Jr.

Coming off last week's high of winning a sectional championship, Friday was another low.

On third-and-goal from the 15-yard line with seven seconds left in the second quarter, Marian senior quarterback Maddix Bogunia underthrew junior receiver Jayson Johnson in the end zone.

The would-be interception bounced off a Calumet defender’s hands and into Johnson’s for a touchdown. The score gave Mishawaka a 35-point lead that ballooned to 56 by the game’s end.

Marian scored through the air, on the ground, via special teams and defensively.

Calumet, meanwhile, couldn’t get into rhythm while being held to just 91 yards and allowing 219.

“They came out very fast, strong aggressive,” Calumet senior quarterback and linebacker Mark Flores said. “Great team.”

After sharing a hug with Good and a handful of teammates, Flores said he wasn’t sad about the result and instead called it a great night. He, like Good, tried to keep perspective on what had happened over the course of months and years.

Flores said he can leave Calumet happy knowing the future is bright.

They’re in uncharted territory now.

“Knowing we were the best team that walked through Calumet is a great feeling,” Flores said. “I’ll always carry that with me.”

