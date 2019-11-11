CALUMET TWP. — In one of the wildest rides during a football season for a Northwest Indiana team in recent memory, it was only fitting that the end of the road to achieving even more history came down to the wire and only three yards away.
Calumet and Class 3A No. 11 Knox came into the title game of Sectional 25 on a collision course, with both teams having steamrolled their way through the postseason competition and Friday night's highly-anticipated game did not disappoint.
Knox (11-1), who has set a school record for wins, captured its first-ever sectional title with a 19-12 win in overtime over the Warriors, who were also looking to get their first taste of postseason hardware.
Calumet (9-2) started off sticking to what it does best, beating the opposition at the point of attack and establishing the run game between the tackles.
The Warriors, who had won eight straight coming into Friday's matchup, opened the game on a massive 19-play, 66-yard drive that took up 11:43 in the first quarter, which was capped by a 1-yard touchdown run by junior quarterback Mark Flores.
The Redskins responded with two touchdown runs in the second quarter and took a 12-6 lead going into halftime.
After playing to a scoreless stalemate in the third quarter, Calumet tied the game at 12 with another long TD drive finished off by a CJ Cooper 16-yard rushing TD. He rushed for 81 yards on 18 carries.
"There were momentum swings throughout the game and that's the flow of football," Cooper said.
However, instead of going for the extra point attempt, the Calumet coaching staff opted to go for the two-point conversion, which was stopped.
"We worked all week on the mechanics for an extra point attempt, but we had some trouble executing with the cold weather and we had some two-point plays ready to go, so we felt like we should try to end the game right there," Calumet coach Rick Good said.
Calumet also had a chance to take the lead after driving all the way from its own 4, but the Flores pass was dropped on the 1-yard line and the game went into overtime.
Calumet won the toss and elected to play defense first and on the first play from scrimmage in overtime, Knox junior QB Zachary Rose promptly ran for a 10-yard score.
On Calumet's only overtime series, three runs were unsuccessful and they wound up in a 4th-and-3 situation on the Knox 3.
Flores' run to the right was stopped short and a collective sigh echoed throughout the stadium followed by screams of joy from the Knox sideline.
"This was the best season ever," said a sobbing Flores, who rushed for 100 yards on 27 carries. "We fell short but we'll come back stronger than ever next year."
Calumet has garnered a lot of attention and captured the hearts of thousands around the Region for what could arguably be the program's best season in its 64-year history.
"With everything that's happened this year, a lot of the Region teams have kind of adopted us as a Cinderella story and we liked it," said Good. "But we're going to get to a point where we shed that Cinderella tag."
In 2019, the Warriors tied a 2014 school record in wins and set the scoring record for points in a game with 70 and came close to tying it twice again with 69 points and 64, respectively, in two other games.
The team also boasted four straight shutouts at one point during the year and five total, including the 69-0 sectional-opening win over Hammond.
"First and foremost, I wanna thank God for blessing me with the ability to play this game that I love and second, I wanna thank all the coaches for helping us get to this point and, for everyone who has supported us, thank you," Cooper said. "All the seniors helped make this happen and the underclassmen are gonna handle this like brothers and will put this image in their head and work even harder for the next 365 days."
With all of the adversity surrounding the tragic passing of Curtis Walton, Jr., trying to turn a program into a powerhouse, some may think a team would fold, but according to Good, this season is going to be described by how everyone responded and dealt with everything.
"The season is defined by how much passion everyone showed throughout the course of the year and with it being a small community, everyone rallied around each other like nothing I've ever seen," Good said. "We started out with a three-year plan and are well ahead of schedule."