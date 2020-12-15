 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calumet's Dwayne Johnson III receives NFL's Way to Play award
alert top story urgent
PREP FOOTBALL

Calumet's Dwayne Johnson III receives NFL's Way to Play award

{{featured_button_text}}
Dwayne Johnson -- Calumet

Calumet defensive back Dwayne Johnson III recorded 34 tackles and two interceptions during his senior season.

 Provided by Dwayne Johnson III

CALUMET TOWNSHIP — Dwayne Johnson III was having a normal day while working at a Walmart in Hammond.

Nothing could've prepared him for the news he would receive during his shift.

"I actually got a text that morning from a college coach saying, 'Dwayne, congratulations! I saw you on (TV),'" Johnson said. "It caught me off guard because I wasn't even aware of it. I just asked him, 'Where did you see it?' And then I ended up getting a video sent to me by my mother."

On Saturday, Calumet's standout defensive back was announced as the recipient of the NFL's Way to Play award for a tackle he made on a kickoff against River Forest on Oct. 9.

The senior said it was surreal to be featured on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," while former NFL players, now analysts, Michael Robinson and DeAngelo Hall praised him for his technique.

Portage senior honored by NFL with award

Johnson is the second Region football player this year to receive the NFL's Way to Play award, joining Portage senior Mey-Sin Hollowell, who was recognized Oct. 24. Both athletes earned a $1,500 equipment grant for their schools from USA Football.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"I was at work just jumping up and down," Johnson said with a laugh. "My heart was beating, and I just couldn't believe it. I never thought that would happen. I showed all of my coworkers, and I told my manager that I had to go on break and make some phone calls."

Johnson totaled 34 tackles and two interceptions in seven games for the Warriors, who started their season late due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Calumet only played three regular season games but eventually clinched the program's first sectional title with a 38-21 victory over Hanover Central in a Class 3A sectional final Nov. 6.

Warriors coach Rick Good said his team's historic run wouldn't have been possible without Johnson's relentless work ethic, which was rewarded with a nod from the NFL.

"I'm very happy for Dwayne. He's the kind of kid that deserves the press and the publicity and all of the accolades he's getting," Good said. "If you look at the play, it was very impressive, and he did that a lot this year where he just brought more energy and more effort than the guy across from him."

Johnson hopes that the NFL's Way to Play award assists him in garnering the attention of more programs at the next level. The senior said he's already received interest from Monmouth College and North Park University in Illinois and Ripon College in Wisconsin, among others.

"I think this will help a lot to let (college) coaches know that I give my all on all sides of the ball," Johnson said. "It may be hard for them to see it because of my (limited) film, but seeing it on NFL Network and hearing others' opinions about it will let them know that I'm ready to go all out for them."

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Calumet's Fowler talks about monster game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts