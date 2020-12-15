Calumet's Dwayne Johnson III receives NFL's Way to Play award

Johnson totaled 34 tackles and two interceptions in seven games for the Warriors, who started their season late due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Calumet only played three regular season games but eventually clinched the program's first sectional title with a 38-21 victory over Hanover Central in a Class 3A sectional final Nov. 6.

Warriors coach Rick Good said his team's historic run wouldn't have been possible without Johnson's relentless work ethic, which was rewarded with a nod from the NFL.

"I'm very happy for Dwayne. He's the kind of kid that deserves the press and the publicity and all of the accolades he's getting," Good said. "If you look at the play, it was very impressive, and he did that a lot this year where he just brought more energy and more effort than the guy across from him."

Johnson hopes that the NFL's Way to Play award assists him in garnering the attention of more programs at the next level. The senior said he's already received interest from Monmouth College and North Park University in Illinois and Ripon College in Wisconsin, among others.