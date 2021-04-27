Dominique Nelson resigns as Calumet boys basketball coach

Additionally, Calumet has made four straight sectional final appearances, a feat that Nelson doesn't take lightly. He said he is proud that most of his players had the chance to play for a postseason championship, although it did take some time.

Nelson went 18-27 during his first two seasons, but he points to a game in his first campaign when he felt like his players began to trust him.

"That first year, Quentin Perry had a half-court heave against Westville (on Dec. 5, 2015), and that was the first moment when it seemed to click," Nelson said. "I think they knew then that, 'Hey, this dude is serious.' And when I say 'Believe!' I really mean it. I think it was 0.7 (seconds) on the clock, and he threw that sucker in left-handed to get us to overtime. They were all looking at me crazy in the huddle after that, but I just told them to keep believing, and we winded up winning that game."

Nelson, who was the GSSC Coach of the Year in 2015 and 2019, added that he'll miss a lot of the off-court interactions and experiences he shared with his players. One memory that sticks out is their trip to Marquette for Dwyane Wade's jersey retirement in January 2019.