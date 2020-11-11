Jerell Johnson becomes first Calumet athlete to win football, basketball sectional titles; hungry for more

CALUMET TOWNSHIP — Jerell Johnson already knew he was a part of history.
Calumet's 38-21 road victory over Hanover Central in the Class 3A Sectional 25 final not only kept the Warriors' season alive, it marked the program's first sectional title. As Johnson relished the moment with his teammates, parading around the field with their coveted postseason hardware, it wasn't until the senior met up with his family that he was made are of his unique accomplishment.
By knocking off the Wildcats, Johnson became the first athlete in Calumet history to win a sectional championship in football and boys basketball. The star defensive back, who is also a steady guard on the hardwood, was a freshman on the Warriors' boys basketball team when it claimed a sectional crown during the 2017-18 campaign.
"I really didn't realize it until my parents said something to me about it. When they said it, I was like 'Dang!'" Johnson said. "After that, I just had to step back and reflect on what I did like, 'Yeah, I actually did do that.'"
Johnson has shined this season as the leader of Calumet's defensive secondary. The senior has totaled 20 tackles and four interceptions, including two pick-sixes. He has also recorded one kick off return for a touchdown.
In Week 8 against River Forest, Johnson even filled in at quarterback since the usual starter, senior Mark Flores, was out due to COVID-19 contact tracing. Johnson went 8-of-11 passing for 86 yards to help earn a 32-14 home victory.
At this point of the year, the senior would usually be trading in his cleats for his gym shoes. However, since the Warriors have made it further than they ever have in football, Johnson doesn't mind holding off on that exchange for a little while longer.
The IHSAA's first official day of boys basketball practice was Monday, and Calumet is scheduled to open its season Nov. 24 at South Bend Career.
Johnson averaged 8.5 points per game last season and drained a game-winning floater at the buzzer to lift the Warriors to a 66-64 road victory over Lake Station on Jan. 17.
"Really, it's all about being single-minded and having tunnel vision," Johnson said of being a two-sport athlete. "Whatever sport I'm playing at the moment, I just stay right there. For basketball, of course I would love to be on the court with the guys. But I love being out here on the field as well because we're not done yet."
Warriors football coach Rick Good said he's bantered with Calumet boys basketball coach Dominique Nelson all week about keeping Johnson on the gridiron. But on a more serious note, Good praised Nelson for instilling confidence in Johnson as a freshman and showing him what it takes to be a part of a winning program.
Support Local Journalism
Although Johnson received limited playing time during his first high school basketball season, he said the experience he gained from watching older players, like former star guard Da'Vion Davis, was vital for his development.
Now that he's on another special team with an increased role, Good said the senior hasn't flinched under playoff pressure. The Warriors rely heavily on man-to-man coverage in its defensive secondary, and Johnson relishes the opportunity to prove his worth every time an opposing quarterback throws his way.
"I think it fits really well with his personality. He likes when the lights are bright," Good said. "And when you don't have any help over the top, and it's just you and the other guy, it's very apparent whether you're successful or not. I think he likes that instant feedback of whether he won the rep or lost the rep, and we've been fortunate enough that he hasn't lost very many reps this year."
Calumet will host Mishawaka Marian in a Class 3A regional Friday for a chance to continue its historic campaign. As Johnson and the Warriors look to slow down the Knights, who are averaging 39.1 points per game, Nelson won't be too far away.
In addition to being the boys basketball coach at Calumet, he is also the public address announcer for the Warriors' home football games. Nelson said he enjoys calling out Johnson's name whenever he makes a highlight play and hopes to do it a few more times in the biggest game of Johnson's football career.
"I'm a fan first and foremost," Nelson said. "Anytime we can do well in athletics, I just think it shows how we're changing the culture here because it wasn't always like this. I want them to go as far as possible, and other guys will just have to step up until (Johnson) gets done on the field."
Mishawaka Marian (10-0), ranked No. 2 in Class 3A by the Associated Press, is seeking its second straight regional title and seventh regional championship overall.
Calumet (5-1), on the other hand, has played the least amount of games out of all 44 programs still competing in the IHSAA's 48th annual state tournament. The Warriors had a late start to their season due to the coronavirus pandemic, but all that matters to Johnson is that they're playing now and have a chance to keep doing so.
"We embrace that role of being underdogs because we already know setbacks can't stop us," Johnson said. "With the COVID thing, we knew we were going to come back, and we just had to stay level-headed and work harder than all of the other teams that were already playing.
"They still have to put 11 players on the field just like us, so whatever happens, happens."
Gallery: Whiting at Calumet football
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!