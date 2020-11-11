Jerell Johnson becomes first Calumet athlete to win football, basketball sectional titles; hungry for more

Now that he's on another special team with an increased role, Good said the senior hasn't flinched under playoff pressure. The Warriors rely heavily on man-to-man coverage in its defensive secondary, and Johnson relishes the opportunity to prove his worth every time an opposing quarterback throws his way.

"I think it fits really well with his personality. He likes when the lights are bright," Good said. "And when you don't have any help over the top, and it's just you and the other guy, it's very apparent whether you're successful or not. I think he likes that instant feedback of whether he won the rep or lost the rep, and we've been fortunate enough that he hasn't lost very many reps this year."

Calumet will host Mishawaka Marian in a Class 3A regional Friday for a chance to continue its historic campaign. As Johnson and the Warriors look to slow down the Knights, who are averaging 39.1 points per game, Nelson won't be too far away.

In addition to being the boys basketball coach at Calumet, he is also the public address announcer for the Warriors' home football games. Nelson said he enjoys calling out Johnson's name whenever he makes a highlight play and hopes to do it a few more times in the biggest game of Johnson's football career.