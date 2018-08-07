Pete Koulianos had a great run at Hanover Central. He led the Wildcats to a 21-10 record, including an undefeated regular season and Greater South Shore Conference championship in 2016.
When Trent Grider stepped down at Highland last season, Koulianos went after the job closer to his home.
The Trojans' last winning season was in 2014, the previous winning year in Highland was 2001.
Koulianos is excited about the start of his camp.
"(It's) been going really well thus far," he said. "The kids have been working very hard, and there is some optimism around campus. There have been a number of kids that have had a great start to their season.
"We are looking to continue taking steps forward to improving."
Lending a hand: Calumet coach Rick Good had one of the top skill players in the Region last fall. Paris Hernandez was one of only two area receivers to have over 1,000 receiving yards last season.
He had 58 grabs for 1,086 yards and 11 touchdowns.
"He's just an incredible talent," Good said. "I know a lot of people don't know much about him but if they saw him play I'm pretty sure they'd agree with me."
Good said over the spring that Clark coach Nick Testa stopped by Calumet'
s facility to work out with Hernandez. Testa is in his second year bringing a high-octane offensive scheme to the Pioneers in Hammond. Good said quite often small school coaches get together to share ideas.
He said he asked Testa why he wanted to work out with Hernandez and the answer was simple.
"Because he's good."
Rebuild is on at Portage: Portage had an exciting season last fall. The Indians went 5-6 and had big wins over Lake Central, Merrillville, Crown Point and Chesterton in the Duneland Athletic Conference.
But coach Darren Rodriguez lost two of his top players to graduation. Quarterback Anthony Maceo was 47 of 112 passing for 984 yards and 12 touchdowns and he ran the ball 201 times for 1,388 yards with 19 TDs.
Linebacker Drake Guerrero had 150 tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss.
Rodriguez, however, is excited about this season with a new group.
"We are just plugging along," he said. "We have a lot of new faces on both sides of the ball. There has been a lot of learning going on, on both sides of the ball. I think the defense has been a bright spot for us so far, with the offense slowly improving."