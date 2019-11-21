CALUMET TWP. — Ashton Williamson is one of the best freshmen in the state, which wouldn’t be easy to figure out when talking with him.
Watch him on the court and he meshes with his upperclassmen teammates at Calumet as if he’s one of them. It was evident at summer basketball camps, which resulted in him being ranked third in the state among freshmen by Prep Hoops. He also played in the Top 30 Cream of the Crop game at the 2019 Pangos All-Midwest Fresh/Soph Camp.
It’s an impressive accomplishment, but it’s stripped down to something simpler for him.
“I just like playing basketball,” he said.
As soft-spoken and humble as he is, his mindset shifts on the court and his immense love for the game generates his desire to be in the gym every day to perfect his craft. Williamson attributes his love for basketball to his uncle, Butler assistant coach Omar Lowery.
“(Williamson) does not like to lose. He's a competitor,” Calumet coach Dominique Nelson said. “When people try to go that route of getting in his head, it’s not going to work. He's a tough kid. He's tough mentally.”
Said Williamson: “Don’t let the hype get to your head and just stay humble. I just say ‘I don’t care’ and just keep moving. You’ve got to put the work in every day. Don’t stop.”
At 6-foot-2, 153 pounds, Williamson is going to give opposing defenses issues, even though he acknowledges he'll be one of the weaker guards in the Region. Senior Charles Payne has to defend him every day in practice, and it’s a chess game he loses often despite having more experience.
“He’s got a countermove for every defensive stop you try. He’s a step ahead of you,” Payne said. “It’s crazy because I’m older so I feel like I got leverage, but I don’t because he’s got a countermove for everything and he’s hard to guard.
“If you’re going to guard him, back up a few steps. The first step is like a flash.”
The 15-year-old loved to score at an early age, which the same can be said for anyone in a pickup game across the globe. At a young age, his father gave him a stern talking to about giving up the basketball, leading to court vision that will rival his older counterparts.
“At first, I didn’t like passing the ball, and then my dad was screaming at me to pass the ball because I was a ball hog,” Williamson said. “I just started passing, seeing everybody open and passing the ball.”
He’s a natural scorer, developing 3-point shot, but Nelson and Payne believe it's Williamson’s vision and passing ability is what will make this team better.
“He’s like bifocals for somebody that needs them. He sees everything. He sees who’s open, who’s not open and he sees everything,” Payne said.
He’s going to make a difference for a Calumet team that went 17-9 last season, returns its leading scorer and a strong core of upperclassmen.
“(His length is) definitely an asset because he can see the floor and by him being long he can create different shots and get to the basket,” Nelson said. “He has a way of getting to the basket and creating different layups going on and you’re just like ‘wow.’ So he's a speedy kid, he can push the pace and he's going to get us in whatever (offense) we need and he's gonna get on guys, and he's gonna be competitive.
“It just seems like he’s stepped right in. When you play basketball for a long time, you know the game — he knows the game. When he sees certain stuff when it comes to the court, it’s just a natural, God-given ability that he has.”