Canceled season leads three Morton football players to transfer to Merrillville

The School City of Hammond canceled fall contact sports Aug. 4, and for many seniors at Clark, Gavit, Hammond and Morton, it marked the end of their prep football careers.
However, a trio of former Governors stars haven't given up on their final high school season just yet.
Merrillville coach Brad Seiss confirmed that lineman and Ball State commit Phil Gunn, quarterback Paris Hewlett and wide receiver Marcus Hardy Jr. have transferred from Morton and enrolled at Merrillville.
All three seniors have been practicing with the Pirates and are awaiting a decision from the IHSAA regarding their eligibility to compete.
Governors coach Mac Mishler declined to comment on the move.
Transfers for "athletic reasons" are prohibited, per the IHSAA bylaws, but the coronavirus pandemic has presented a unique set of circumstances with some schools around the state canceling their prep football seasons and others continuing to move forward.
According to the IHSAA bylaws, "when a student transfers to a member school, the receiving school principal shall promptly conduct an investigation and file an IHSAA athletic transfer report with the association." In this report, athletes and their families are allowed to state their case for eligibility, and recommendations from the sending school (old school) and the receiving school (new school) are also included.
The IHSAA ultimately makes the final decision.
If Gunn, Hewlett and Hardy are cleared to play for Merrillville — which came up one victory short of appearing in the Class 6A state final last year — it would make one of the Region's top teams even more potent.
Last season, Gunn anchored Morton's offensive and defensive lines, while Hewlett and Hardy put on a show through the air. After Credell Prather injured his right (throwing) wrist in a Week 1 road loss to Highland, Hewlett assumed the starting role at quarterback for the majority of the regular season and helped the Governors go on an eight-game winning streak.
He finished his junior campaign with 1,092 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Hewlett also totaled 44 carries for 328 rushing yards and one score.
Hardy, who has received a scholarship offer from Division II powerhouse Grand Valley State, could potentially garner the attention of a few Division I programs with a big senior year. In 2019, he established himself as one of the top wide receivers in the area with 24 catches for 703 yards and a Region-high 14 touchdowns.
Aside from Hardy, Hewlett and Gunn, Merrillville already has two other former Morton standouts on its roster. Senior do-it-all star and Cincinnati commit JoJo Johnson and senior defensive end and Bowling Green commit Dierre Kelly both transferred to Merrillville in January and are eligible to play.
The Pirates open their season at home Friday against Andrean in the Battle of Broadway.
