Canceled season leads three Morton football players to transfer to Merrillville

According to the IHSAA bylaws, "when a student transfers to a member school, the receiving school principal shall promptly conduct an investigation and file an IHSAA athletic transfer report with the association." In this report, athletes and their families are allowed to state their case for eligibility, and recommendations from the sending school (old school) and the receiving school (new school) are also included.

The IHSAA ultimately makes the final decision.

If Gunn, Hewlett and Hardy are cleared to play for Merrillville — which came up one victory short of appearing in the Class 6A state final last year — it would make one of the Region's top teams even more potent.

Last season, Gunn anchored Morton's offensive and defensive lines, while Hewlett and Hardy put on a show through the air. After Credell Prather injured his right (throwing) wrist in a Week 1 road loss to Highland, Hewlett assumed the starting role at quarterback for the majority of the regular season and helped the Governors go on an eight-game winning streak.

He finished his junior campaign with 1,092 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Hewlett also totaled 44 carries for 328 rushing yards and one score.