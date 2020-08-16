Chesterton quarterback Chris Mullen takes nothing for granted amid pandemic, eyes big junior season

Like most of his peers, Mullen has loved football for as long as he can remember. But unlike his counterparts, he doesn't have any Pop Warner memories.

"My parents would not let me play until seventh grade. That's the family rule," Mullen said with a laugh. "I was waiting all my life to play, and in seventh grade I finally got it."

Mullen's parents wanted to give his body more time to develop, and it's clear that he's still undergoing the maturation process. Since last season, Mullen has grown an inch and gained 10 pounds and now stands 6 foot 4 and weighs 180 pounds.

For someone who has only been playing organized football for a handful of years, Trojans coach Mark Peterson thinks Mullen's development physically and mentally is remarkable.

He called Mullen "one of the premier quarterbacks in the state" and will look for him to take another step forward after losing his top four pass catchers to graduation.

"I think there's a cognitive level he brings to the game that just helps him immensely," Peterson said. " ... This past season was huge, but even as a freshman I think he threw for about 300 total yards and only really played in two of the last three games. So from that perspective, he's done some really great things, and I see even greater things on the horizon."