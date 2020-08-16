Chesterton quarterback Chris Mullen takes nothing for granted amid pandemic, eyes big junior season

Chris Mullen doesn't have the luxury of flying under the radar anymore, and he has no one to blame but himself.
Chesterton's starting quarterback was relatively unknown heading into last season, but after a breakout sophomore campaign, he's put the entire Region on notice.
Mullen, who also plays baseball and basketball, totaled 2,477 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season. He was eventually named The Times Offensive Player of the Year and has worked tirelessly throughout the offseason to continue improving.
However, in the back of his mind, the junior knows this upcoming football season isn't a sure thing.
Nothing is amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"After our (spring) season got taken away, you just gotta take a step back and realize that you can't take anything for granted," Mullen said. "The snap you're taking could be your last, so you just gotta go as hard as you can."
Mullen has always competed with a sense of urgency and appreciation, especially when it comes to the gridiron. The COVID-19 outbreak has simply heightened it.
Like most of his peers, Mullen has loved football for as long as he can remember. But unlike his counterparts, he doesn't have any Pop Warner memories.
"My parents would not let me play until seventh grade. That's the family rule," Mullen said with a laugh. "I was waiting all my life to play, and in seventh grade I finally got it."
Mullen's parents wanted to give his body more time to develop, and it's clear that he's still undergoing the maturation process. Since last season, Mullen has grown an inch and gained 10 pounds and now stands 6 foot 4 and weighs 180 pounds.
For someone who has only been playing organized football for a handful of years, Trojans coach Mark Peterson thinks Mullen's development physically and mentally is remarkable.
He called Mullen "one of the premier quarterbacks in the state" and will look for him to take another step forward after losing his top four pass catchers to graduation.
"I think there's a cognitive level he brings to the game that just helps him immensely," Peterson said. " ... This past season was huge, but even as a freshman I think he threw for about 300 total yards and only really played in two of the last three games. So from that perspective, he's done some really great things, and I see even greater things on the horizon."
According to Peterson, a few Division I programs have shown interest in his star player, though none have officially offered him a scholarship. Mullen could see his recruitment surge with a strong junior campaign, but for now playing at the next level isn't his main focus — history is.
After losing 35-28 to Warsaw in a Class 6A sectional semifinal last season, Mullen is champing at the bit for another chance to compete on Friday nights.
"Winning a sectional in Chesterton football has never happened, and last year we were so close (to playing in one)," Mullen said. "Everyone says that last year was our year, but I think any year is our year. I think it just pushes you a little extra when you realize that we were one fourth down away from having a shot at the championship."
