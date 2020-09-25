Chesterton star Addy Joiner sets record, Grace Bamber continues developing

CHESTERTON — Addy Joiner is in a class of her own.
What she has accomplished throughout her high school soccer career has never been done before at Chesterton, and her achievements will be recognized long after she graduates.
The star forward became the Trojans' all-time leader in goals after a road win over Hobart on Sept. 12, passing the previous record of 92, which was held by 2000 graduate Leslie Nelson. Joiner, a Valparaiso University commit, pulled off a hat trick against the Brickies to reach 94 career goals and stand alone in history.
"It literally feels like yesterday that it was my freshman year, and I still can't believe that (this record) actually happened," Joiner said. "I'm so glad that I did it and it's over with. The pressure is off a little bit, and I feel like I've played so much better since I've gotten it."
While the senior is appreciative of her noteworthy accolade, she hasn't let that distract her from her main objective — winning.
Chesterton has won seven straight games heading into Saturday's home match with Northridge, including a shutout home victory against Kankakee Valley on Sept. 17. In that contest, Joiner scored all five goals for the Trojans to reach 100 for her career.
The senior has found the back of the net in 10 of her team's 14 games this season, and as she continues to build on her mark, now sitting at 105 career goals, Chesterton coach Ben Forgey said he couldn't be more proud.
"People see the goals and that's great, but they don't see her training and working harder than anybody else," Forgey said. "She always has a ball with her, and for as good as she is, she's always looking to improve her game. It's easy to see she's scoring all of these goals and to think she's a good player, but it's never been handed to her. She works really, really hard."
When Joiner entered high school, she wasn't sure if she was even good enough to make the varsity. After she earned a spot on the roster, it didn't take long for her to get acclimated.
During her prep career, Joiner said she's always been surrounded by talented teammates who put her in positions to be successful.
Grace Bamber is no different. The standout sophomore has been a starting midfielder for the Trojans over the last two seasons and has developed a tight bond with Joiner.
"I know where she wants the ball, so I just play her the ball and obviously she can score," Bamber said. "We all know exactly what we want and when we want to do it, and it usually works out really well for us."
Bamber has had a strong campaign in her own right, notching 11 goals and five assists, and Forgey said her role within the team continues to grow as she gains more experience.
"She had seven goals and seven assists last year, but this year she's contributed even more on the field and is coming into her own off the field, too," Forgey said. "It's a work in progress, but she's just a good player that has gone from being a good freshman to a really good sophomore."
Joiner said it's been a joy to play alongside Bamber and to witness her development firsthand, too. Both players added that they're just grateful to have a season amid the coronavirus pandemic and hope to keep it going with a memorable playoff run.
"I don't think any of us are taking a moment for granted because we didn't even think we'd get this far because of (COVID-19)," Joiner said. "So every single day we're here, we work our hardest because we don't know if we'll get to practice or play tomorrow."
