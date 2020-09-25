Chesterton star Addy Joiner sets record, Grace Bamber continues developing

"People see the goals and that's great, but they don't see her training and working harder than anybody else," Forgey said. "She always has a ball with her, and for as good as she is, she's always looking to improve her game. It's easy to see she's scoring all of these goals and to think she's a good player, but it's never been handed to her. She works really, really hard."

When Joiner entered high school, she wasn't sure if she was even good enough to make the varsity. After she earned a spot on the roster, it didn't take long for her to get acclimated.

During her prep career, Joiner said she's always been surrounded by talented teammates who put her in positions to be successful.

Grace Bamber is no different. The standout sophomore has been a starting midfielder for the Trojans over the last two seasons and has developed a tight bond with Joiner.

"I know where she wants the ball, so I just play her the ball and obviously she can score," Bamber said. "We all know exactly what we want and when we want to do it, and it usually works out really well for us."

Bamber has had a strong campaign in her own right, notching 11 goals and five assists, and Forgey said her role within the team continues to grow as she gains more experience.