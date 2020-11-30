Chesterton, Valparaiso boys basketball set return dates; North Newton resumes athletics

Chesterton boys basketball is back in action.
Trojans assistant athletic director Tommy Berry confirmed to The Times on Monday that his school's boys basketball program was set to resume activities Monday afternoon.
Chesterton High School principal Brent Martinson announced via email Nov. 18 that a Trojans player had tested positive for COVID-19. In light of this, gatherings for the junior varsity and varsity teams were paused through Sunday, and the start of the program's varsity season was delayed.
The Trojans were originally slated to play at Andrean in their season opener Nov. 28 and host Morton on Wednesday. Those games have now been rescheduled for Dec. 11 and Dec. 22, respectively, according to Berry.
Chesterton will begin its season Saturday at home against Lowell.
Valparaiso will also open its boys basketball season against the Red Devils, according to a statement Vikings athletics director Stacy Adams shared Monday.
"Our first boys basketball game will be against Lowell on Dec. 11 at Lowell," Adams wrote in an email. "There were several factors that led to starting the season later than planned. First, we were getting our dual-sport athletes, specifically players from the football team, ready to compete. Second, we have been managing COVID-19 contact trace quarantines. Finally, we needed to ensure that all athletes were able to attend the required amount of practices as determined by the IHSAA."
Valparaiso's football team, which won its third straight region title, wrapped up its season at semistate in a 27-9 loss at Zionsville on Nov. 20.
The Vikings were supposed to host West Side in both teams' season opener Nov. 25 and then face EC Central and Northridge on the road Friday and Saturday, respectively. Those three games have been postponed and makeup dates have not been determined, according to Valparaiso boys basketball coach Barak Coolman.
Including the Vikings, seven of the 44 boys basketball teams in Northwest Indiana have at some point paused activities and/or missed a game this season because of coronavirus issues within their respective programs. The others are Boone Grove, Chesterton, Kankakee Valley, North Newton, Westville and Whiting.
In addition to Chesterton and Valparaiso, North Newton also provided an update on its athletics Monday. The North Newton School Corp. opted for virtual learning from Nov. 11 through Nov. 24 because of rising COVID-19 cases in Newton County, and winter sports were suspended until students were set to resume in-person learning Monday.
Spartans athletic director Mike Atwood confirmed to The Times on Monday that high school students are back in their school building and teams have been allowed to continue practicing.
North Newton's girls basketball program will resume its season Friday at home against Hebron.
The Spartans' boys basketball team, which delayed the start of its campaign, will host Lake Station in its season opener Dec. 12.
While North Newton and Chesterton picked back up and Valparaiso solidified the start of its boys basketball season, Marquette has hit the the brakes once again.
Blazers assistant athletic director Brad Collignon shared Monday via email that his school's girls basketball team is on pause because of COVID-19.
"Due to contact tracing, Marquette has been forced to postpone its (home) game (Wednesday) versus Oregon-Davis (until Jan. 27)," Collignon wrote. "As it currently stands, Marquette will return to competition Saturday (at home) vs. South Bend Adams."
This is the second time this season that Marquette has postponed a girls basketball game because of contact tracing. The Blazers also postponed their contest at West Side on Nov. 19 and a makeup date has not been set.
At least 18 of the Region's 43 girls basketball teams have at some point halted activities and/or missed a game this season due to COVID-19 concerns within their respective programs. The list includes Boone Grove, Clark, Crown Point, EC Central, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Kouts, Lake Central, Marquette, Merrillville, Morgan Township, North Newton, Portage, River Forest, Valparaiso, Westville and Whiting.
Whiting has suspended winter sports until at least Friday.
Here are the schools adjusting plans due to COVID-19
Calumet College of St. Joseph
Crown Point Community School Corp.
Duneland School Corp.
Gary Community School Corp.
Griffith Public Schools
Lake Central School Corp.
Marquette Catholic High School
Merrillville Community School Corp.
Michigan City Area Schools
North Newton School Corp.
Portage Township Schools
Purdue University Northwest
River Forest Community School Corp.
School City of East Chicago
School City of Whiting
School Town of Highland
School Town of Munster
Tri-Creek School Corp.
Union Township School Corp.
Valparaiso Community Schools
Valparaiso University
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!