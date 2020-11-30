Chesterton, Valparaiso boys basketball set return dates; North Newton resumes athletics

Chesterton boys basketball is back in action.

Trojans assistant athletic director Tommy Berry confirmed to The Times on Monday that his school's boys basketball program was set to resume activities Monday afternoon.

Chesterton High School principal Brent Martinson announced via email Nov. 18 that a Trojans player had tested positive for COVID-19. In light of this, gatherings for the junior varsity and varsity teams were paused through Sunday, and the start of the program's varsity season was delayed.

The Trojans were originally slated to play at Andrean in their season opener Nov. 28 and host Morton on Wednesday. Those games have now been rescheduled for Dec. 11 and Dec. 22, respectively, according to Berry.

Chesterton will begin its season Saturday at home against Lowell.

Valparaiso will also open its boys basketball season against the Red Devils, according to a statement Vikings athletics director Stacy Adams shared Monday.