AARON FERGUSON: Twelve months ago, sports seemed uncertain. Thank you to those who made them certain.

Twelve months ago, we were sitting here having conversations about whether football was safe enough to be played. COVID-19 shut down the world and changed it as we knew it.

I was skeptical that football was going to be played on time, especially once the Big Ten delayed the start of its season on Aug. 11. I feared high school football, and sports in general, were going to be banged like a baseball game with heavy rains. Especially since a conversation with IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig yielded the Big Ten would have an influence on the state association’s decision.

Here we are, a full year after conversations of whether football was safe to be played, and the IHSAA contested every state championship in the 2020-21 academic year.

A tip of the cap to everyone: the IHSAA, medical staffs, cleaning crews, school administrators, teachers, coaches and most importantly, the student-athletes.

Students will be equipped for whatever life throws at them in the future. The struggles of e-learning, and the mental toll it can take being separated from friends and classmates for the sake of taking on a greater responsibility of keeping others safe is something kids shouldn’t have to go through, not to the degree that it did.