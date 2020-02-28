Adams in position to repeat as state champion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One of Munster’s best swims of the night came midway through the meet when sophomore Kenny Reed finished 10th in the 100 fly. Reed came into his heat with the slowest seed time and he was ranked 22nd out of 32 state qualifiers.

“That is where the depth pays off for us,” Schmidt-McNulty said. “Kenny had a really good race for us which will allow us to score some points (on Saturday).”

Chesterton delivered another strong performance on Friday night as four individuals qualified for the finals in addition to its 200 medley and free relays. Andrew Alders had a banner day for the Trojans, qualifying in both relays as well as the 100 free and 100 breast. Alders just made the championship heat cut in the 100 free, finishing in eighth (45.43), while he has the No. spot in the 100 breast, setting a school record (55.04) along the way.

“Andrew missed a turn (in the 100 free), so I think he’s got a little more left in him,” Chesterton coach Mat Pavlovich said. “That he was able to miss a turn and still get out says a lot about him.”