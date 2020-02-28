Adams in position to repeat as state champion

INDIANAPOLIS — Kyle Adams was all business Friday night as the Munster senior did his job on the penultimate night of his high school career.
Adams, the defending state champion in the 100-yard breaststroke, earned the top seed for Saturday’s finals when he touched the wall in 54.30 seconds at the state finals prelims at the IUPUI Natatorium.
Adams also helped Munster earn the top seed in the 200 medley relay as well as a spot in the finals of the 200 free relay.
“I just wanted to come out focused and concentrate on moving on,” Adams said. “This is the last time that I’m going to come down here with these guys and the last time I’ll be swimming against all these people I’ve met down here over the years.”
The Seahorses started Friday’s event strong by finishing the 200 medley relay in 1:29.92. Munster hasn’t won a state title in the event since it won back-to-back titles in 2010-11. A win on Saturday would give the Seahorses their sixth state title in the 200 medley relay in program history.
“That was a great race for us to start the meet off with,” Munster coach Tina Schmidt-McNulty said. “Things went pretty well for us tonight.”
Munster senior Holden Raffin is seeded third in the 200 individual medley (1:48.76) and the 100 backstroke (48.43), while Grant Afman is seeded third in the 100 butterfly (48.92). Griffin Poulsen rounded out Munster’s finals qualifiers by taking the No. 8 spot in the 500 free (4:35.73).
One of Munster’s best swims of the night came midway through the meet when sophomore Kenny Reed finished 10th in the 100 fly. Reed came into his heat with the slowest seed time and he was ranked 22nd out of 32 state qualifiers.
“That is where the depth pays off for us,” Schmidt-McNulty said. “Kenny had a really good race for us which will allow us to score some points (on Saturday).”
Chesterton delivered another strong performance on Friday night as four individuals qualified for the finals in addition to its 200 medley and free relays. Andrew Alders had a banner day for the Trojans, qualifying in both relays as well as the 100 free and 100 breast. Alders just made the championship heat cut in the 100 free, finishing in eighth (45.43), while he has the No. spot in the 100 breast, setting a school record (55.04) along the way.
“Andrew missed a turn (in the 100 free), so I think he’s got a little more left in him,” Chesterton coach Mat Pavlovich said. “That he was able to miss a turn and still get out says a lot about him.”
Lucas Piunti qualified for the finals in the 200 IM, nabbing the No. 6 seed (1:49.20). Alejandro Kincaid is seeded fifth in the 100 back (48.89). The highlight of the night for Chesterton came when Jordan Killosky took the No. 7 spot in the 500 free with a time of 4:34.92. The senior shaved nearly 10 seconds off his qualifying time and jumped from 18th all the way into the finals.
“This was a really good day for us,” Pavlovich said. “We finished ninth in a few races and that’s frustrating to barely miss the finals, but we were on the strong side of good today.”