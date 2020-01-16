Lowell junior guard Christopher Mantis, fifth from left, credits his teammates and friends, from left, Tyson Chavez, Brandon Muscari, Sebastian DeWitt, Jasper Hochbaum, Scotty Griggs, Cameron Stojancevich, Cayden Vasko and Adam Richardson for helping him reach 1,000 points in his prep career.
It’s there when the Chesterton senior is going through an intense post-practice shooting drill. It remains when he stays a bit longer to rebound for his teammates. The smile is still there as he finally walks out of the gym.
Wadding is smiling a lot these days and he has plenty of reasons to do so. The Trojans are 12-1, Wadding is leading the team in scoring with nearly 20 points per game and he’s got his future locked up. Wadding signed his letter of intent to play at Grace College next year, the culmination of a long recruiting process.
“This year has been so much fun so far,” Wadding said. “Last year was great. We won sectionals, but we’re having a blast this year.”
A big reason for Wadding’s perma-grin is the fact he finally has his future mapped out. Signing with Grace, a NAIA program in Winona Lake, lifted a huge weight off of Wadding. Gone were the nights where he was worried about what a missed shot here or a blown defensive assignment there would mean to college coaches.
“I know it was a stress for him,” Chesterton coach Marc Urban said. “There are people that ask if he could’ve gone bigger to (a Division I program), but he’s getting a $160,000 education paid for. It goes back to the kind of kid that he is. This is going to be a great place for him.”
Wadding’s smile intensifies when the work gets harder. He’s a lunch-pail athlete that will do whatever is needed to win. The 6-foot-4 guard leads the Trojans with 19.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. While he has scored in double figures in every game this season, there are games when his offensive output takes a backseat to making sure he gets the rest of his teammates involved.
Wadding had a season-low 11 points in a win over Hobart on Tuesday, but he added five assists.
“He’s been flirting with a triple-double a couple of times this season,” Urban said. “There are actually times when we get on Jake and want him to be a bit more selfish. He’s all about winning.”
That’s the key to keeping the smile. Winning. Wadding has a one-track mind when it comes to gauging success, but he’s not allowing himself to get too far ahead of the goal. The Trojans won their first sectional in 32 years last season and he isn’t thinking beyond that, despite Chesterton’s hot start to the season.
“It really is just one step at a time,” Wadding said. “We’ll win this one, then the next one and then keep going. We just want to keep winning every time we take the court. We want as many of those W’s as we can get.”
Lowell's Mantis scores 1,000th point
Christopher Mantis is one of the best players in the Region, but he’ll never say it.
Lowell’s junior guard scored 20 points in a 55-41 Northwest Crossroads Conference home victory over Highland on Jan. 11 to surpass 1,000 points in his prep career. Mantis reached the mark midway through the third quarter on a left-handed layup, and there was a short stoppage in the game to honor him.
The Red Devils’ leading scorer refused to take much credit for his milestone. He joined his older brother Nicholas, who graduated in 2017, as a member of the program’s 1,000-point club but said points have never been his main focus.
“Obviously, it’s a blessing,” Mantis said. “It’s an honor to be a part of it. That’s not something that we really even talked about as a family or as a team. I think the best part of the night was getting a conference win and getting better. But obviously, scoring 1,000 points for my career was pretty cool.”
The junior is averaging a team-high 23 points per game and nearly led Lowell to an upset victory over West Side on Wednesday. He scored a team-high 24 points in the 45-42 defeat and has had 25 20-point games in his high school career.
Whether the team wins or loses, Red Devils coach Joe Delgado said he doesn’t worry about Mantis becoming self-centered. He believes Mantis is still one of the most humble athletes he’s been around, despite reeling in multiple Division-I scholarship offers.
“In three years, I’ve never heard him once talk about scoring 1,000 points, ever,” Delgado said. “He didn’t even say that was a goal of his because he’s definitely a team-first person. In the game (against Highland), we knew were going to call timeout just to make sure that he got recognized. But he’s a kid that was already ready to get back on defense.”
As Mantis continues to lead a young Lowell squad, he made it clear that his individual success wouldn’t be possible without his support system. His family has always there to cheer him on, and the junior’s teammates were by his side before his rise to local stardom.
“They’re the people I grew up with from kindergarten,” Mantis said. “I’ve known all of these kids my whole life, so that’s huge to have built that relationship throughout the years.
“Now, we’re living the dream.”
Chesterton, Merrillville duel in DAC opener
Roughly 2,000 people came to Merrillville’s gym on Jan. 11 to watch the Pirates take on defending Class 4A sectional champion Chesterton.
Both programs were opening Duneland Athletic Conference play, and the matchup lived up to the hype. In a tight contest, the Trojans were able to hold on for a 56-53 win, and each team’s top player put on a show.
Wadding led Chesterton with a team-high 24 points, a game-high 10 rebounds and one block.
Junior guard Keon Thompson paced Merrillville with a game-high 31 points, a team-high nine rebounds and tied for the game-high with three steals.
For most prep players, a 30-point performance would mean it was a career-night, but Thompson’s outing was routine. According to MaxPreps, the star guard is tied with Blackford junior guard Luke Brown as Indiana’s leading scorers.
Thompson is averaging 32.2 points per game, while shooting 56.3% from the field, 35.5% on 3-pointers and 75.8% at the free throw line. The junior has a handful of Division-I scholarship offers and is poised to receive more of them as he continues to tear up opposing defenses.
“Keon still feels like he’s underrated, not so much in Northwest Indiana, but amongst the whole state of Indiana and even in the country,” Pirates coach Bo Patton said. “He feels like one of those underrated guys, so he’s continuously playing with that chip on his shoulder.”
James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.