VALPARAISO — Not long ago, Valparaiso looked vulnerable.
The Vikings appeared overly reliant on their perimeter attack during a 5-5 stretch in December and January, as Brandon Newman and Nate Aerts starred despite a lack of post productivity. Big men Jake Evans and Cooper Jones weren't very involved in the offense as they adjusted to basketball from football, and Newman often had to take control.
Now, that's a distant memory. Jones and Evans combined for 14 points in 28 minutes as Valparaiso dispatched Times No. 3 Chesterton 67-39 on Friday to claim the outright Duneland Athletic Conference title.
“(It was our) best team game, for sure,” Valparaiso coach Barak Coolman said. “From top to bottom, we executed the game plan, competed and played hard.”
Evans said his transition to basketball went quicker than in past years because fellow seniors like Newman and Aerts have carried a big load, and it appears that transition is over. The two big men have spent much of the last two weeks sharpening the basics, as Coolman told them to forget about post moves.
That paid off early and often against the Trojans (16-5, 5-2). The Vikings' guards found Evans and Jones under the basket with good position a handful of times in the first half, and the two big men finished nearly everything that came their way.
The two shot 6 of 7 from the field, and Jones added eight rebounds. While Newman posted his typically productive game with 23 points to lead the Vikings, Valparaiso (17-5, 7-0) did much of its work at the rim.
“I hadn't really been finishing well the past couple of games,” Jones said. “So (Coolman's) basically just made an effort (to say), 'Hey, instead of working on post moves, go back to the fundamentals. Make your layups. Pump-fake, draw fouls.'”
Coolman gave Evans and Jones the assignment on Chesterton power forward Jake Wadding, and Wadding blew right to the hoop for a layup to start the game.
The two both got the better half of the matchup as the game went on, however, subbing in for each other to keep fresh and staying in front of Wadding when he attacked off the dribble. That initial defense helped Newman poke the ball loose for run-out buckets.
Wadding picked Newman's pocket for a dunk late in the first and led Chesterton with 13 points, but Evans cut him off for a key offensive foul in the second that sent him to the bench with two personals. By the time Wadding returned just under four minutes later, Valparaiso had completed a 14-2 run to open up a 30-11 lead.
“We were attacking the rim, and we were missing around the rim – some that we normally make,” Chesterton coach Marc Urban said. “They got loose on a couple of turnovers, and you dig yourself a hole. That's tough to come back against.”
Valparaiso led 40-17 at half and promptly pushed its advantage to 30 early in the third. Aerts said the tough December slate that included a last-minute loss to Warren Central prepared the Vikings for a game that filled up Valparaiso's main parking lot more than an hour before tip.
Jones and Evans smiled and laughed together outside the Vikings' locker room postgame, realizing statement wins over their biggest rival don't come every day.
“It's pretty good,” Jones said. “It's the regular season, so we're probably gonna play them again in sectionals. We've got to be ready for it. But crosstown rivals – it's always fun to beat them.”