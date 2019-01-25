Like all elite programs, Chesterton doesn’t flinch when it loses key swimmers to graduation.
The Trojans have had to rework their lineup this season with star seniors Nick Hanas, Justin Wallar and Noah Van Nevel graduating last spring. Heading into Saturday’s Duneland Athletic Conference meet at Lake Central and the approaching postseason, Chesterton feels it has completed the reloading process.
No matter what names are on the roster, the approach stays the same: Work hard and aim high.
“I think we’ve been tested, and we’ve swam some great competition,” Chesterton coach Kevin Kinel said. “We’ve had a lot of younger kids really step up, so I think that we’ve managed to fill those holes, and they were big.”
Senior captain Danny Schmiegel has stepped in for Van Nevel at breaststroke, along with Evan Dildine. Fellow senior captain Ethan Wing said he thinks it’s the deepest Chesterton has been at breaststroke during his tenure. Schmiegel contributed at backstroke his first three years but tried breaststroke when Kinel asked him at the beginning of the season.
Schmiegel’s newfound versatility has helped Chesterton’s 200-yard medley relay (1 minute, 37 seconds) to the state's No. 1 ranking on the Indiana High School Swim Coaches' website. He has embraced his new role.
“It’s a nice change-up,” Schmiegel said. “With our team being so deep too, we’ve all had to compete for spots. I know three other guys who you could fill in for me, and they would all do the same job.”
Many coaches prioritize sectionals and keep the postseason in mind all year, but Kinel and Chesterton also have their famous DAC streak to protect. The Trojans can make it 23 straight with a win this weekend, and that means plenty to seniors like Wing and Schmiegel.
The meet should provide among the better competition Chesterton has seen this season. Lake Central’s Riley Ingram and Michigan City’s Jack Smith rank among the state’s best in the 100 backstroke, while Smith, Crown Point’s Christian Mikrut and Valparaiso’s Sam Behrend will contend in the 100 butterfly.
This is when the long days starting with early-morning practices — Wing called it the “everyday grind” — pay off. Schmiegel said Chesterton’s team goal is to place in the top three at state in late February and that the Trojans feel they can win the whole thing if results break the right way. The Trojans have won four state titles.
“We’ve been working since late August, trying to figure out where the best people should be, where to work our team to be the best potential,” Schmiegel said. “This is the fun part, where we really see how we stack up against the other teams.”