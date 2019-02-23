The IHSAA boys state swimming and diving finals at the IU Natatorium were a throwback of sorts in Chesterton head coach Kevin Kinel’s eyes.
Kinel’s Trojans and the Munster Seahorses found themselves locked in a duel as they fought for Region supremacy in Indianapolis.
Chesterton got the better of Munster by just 5.5 points, taking fourth overall to Munster’s fifth behind state power Carmel, which took their fifth title in a row and eighth in the last 10 years.
“We were right there with Munster the whole meet,” Kinel said. “It reminds me of the old days when we used to slug it out all the time.”
Kinel said he figured the state finals would come down to five or six teams muddying up the results sheet behind Carmel. He was mostly right. The teams that finished second through fifth were separated by only 18 points.
The Trojans piled up points with medals in all three relays and five individual medals between three athletes. Junior Andrew Alders took third in the 200-yard freestyle and sixth in the 100 butterfly, sophomore Lucas Piunti finished fourth in the 200 individual medley and sixth in the 100 backstroke and senior Ethan Wing placed seventh in the 100 free.
Chesterton also took points in three other individual events.
Alders called the meet a successful one for the Trojans and said he was particularly happy with his third-place finish in the 200 free. He wasn’t sure what slowed him up in the fly but left Indianapolis pleased with his two-medal haul and team finish.
“Just the training I’ve been through and having been here before really helped,” said Alders, a three-time state participant. “We’re all really stepping up and trying to get the job done here.”
Munster coach, individuals pick up honors
Munster may have finished behind Chesterton but still had quite the day at the state finals.
Head coach Mat Pavlovich was named the state coach of the year, as voted on by his peers, thanks to his effort leading the Seahorses to fifth overall. It was the first such honor of his career.
“I was surprised,” Pavlovich said. “That’s hard to get. A lot of times, it goes to the state runner-up team. We swam great so I was happy with how we put it all together.”
Junior Kyle Adams highlighted the day with a win in the 100 breaststroke. Juniors Holden Raffin and Grant Afman were right there behind him.
Raffin picked up third-place finishes in both the 200 IM and 100 backstroke. Apart from his goggles filling up almost immediately when he jumped in for the back, Raffin said it was as good a day as he could have hoped for.
“I’m super happy with my times and my places,” he said. “I’m extremely grateful to have such a great support system, great coaches, great family and friends. Those are the people that helped me get to the place I am now.”
Afman was favored in the 100 fly but wound up taking second overall. Still, he said it was good to take the medal home and added it’s something to build on.
“This year was my year to break out,” he said, “and I feel like I did that.”
Schwartz squeaks into medal contention
Valparaiso diver Jack Schwartz needed all eleven dives to claim his first state medal.
The junior used his final dive of the meet to climb from ninth to eighth place in dramatic fashion. He said that he purposely backloaded his dives so that the hardest ones he could use to score the most points came at the end.
That decision paid off nicely.
“Coming into the last round, I was kind of worried but it came together in the end exactly how I wanted it,” he said. “I’m really happy about that.”
Smith finishes fifth in two events
Michigan City senior Jack Smith put a cap on one of the most-successful careers in Michigan City swimming with fifth-place finishes in both the 100 fly and 100 backstroke in his first trip to the state finals.
Despite being pleased with the results, Smith admitted he could have done better if he was more mentally prepared for such a big meet. He said the experience will be valuable to take with him to Purdue where he will compete next year.
“I was really putting some big expectations on myself, especially in the 100 fly,” he said. “I was putting some pressure on myself but it was nice being in the finals here at state.”
Ingram happy to place
Lake Central senior Riley Ingram ended his high school career just how he wanted.
With medals.
He took fifth in both the 50 and 100 free, capping off his prep career in style.
“Honestly, getting a medal, that’s a privilege,” he said.