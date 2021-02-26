Chesterton coach Chris Joll retires, trading wrestling for walks in the woods

CHESTERTON — It’s time for bugs.

Chesterton wrestling coach Chris Joll is retiring on top after coaching the Trojans to a runner-up finish at the state meet. He’ll leave the mat behind to focus, in part, on his entomology hobby.

“There’s nothing I like better in the summer time than taking a two-hour walk with my dog through the woods and taking pictures of things,” Joll said. “I think I do that better than coach wrestling.”

He chronicles those walks on Instagram at @zeke_beagle.

Joll took over the Trojans program in 2003. He was an assistant coach for the Trojans from 1986 until 1989, then an assistant at Merrillville until 1991, then head coach for the Pirates until 1996. He was an assistant at Chesterton again and then at Valparaiso before getting the top spot for the Trojans.

He’s retiring from his career as a chemistry, biology, anatomy and zoology teacher. He doesn’t plan on staying around the wrestling program.