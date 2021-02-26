Chesterton coach Chris Joll retires, trading wrestling for walks in the woods

CHESTERTON — It’s time for bugs.
Chesterton wrestling coach Chris Joll is retiring on top after coaching the Trojans to a runner-up finish at the state meet. He’ll leave the mat behind to focus, in part, on his entomology hobby.
“There’s nothing I like better in the summer time than taking a two-hour walk with my dog through the woods and taking pictures of things,” Joll said. “I think I do that better than coach wrestling.”
He chronicles those walks on Instagram at @zeke_beagle.
Joll took over the Trojans program in 2003. He was an assistant coach for the Trojans from 1986 until 1989, then an assistant at Merrillville until 1991, then head coach for the Pirates until 1996. He was an assistant at Chesterton again and then at Valparaiso before getting the top spot for the Trojans.
He’s retiring from his career as a chemistry, biology, anatomy and zoology teacher. He doesn’t plan on staying around the wrestling program.
“I really think it’s important to have a head coach that’s in the building. There’s nothing worse than having some old guy hanging around,” Joll said. “The head coach needs to be someone who’s in the building, around kids all the time, not just some guy that comes in in the afternoon.”
Joll coached five individual state champions at Chesterton — Andrew Davison in 2017, Lucas Davison and Eli Pokorney in 2018, Evan Bates in 2020 and Sergio Lemley this season. The Trojans had eight state qualifiers this year and finished second in the team race at the state meet.
“Yeah, state runner up is great and winning it would’ve been great but to do it with 13 jerks wouldn’t be a whole lot of fun,” Joll said. “To me, being around good kids and getting good kids to perform well. Sometimes performing well means you’re state runner-up and sometimes performing well means you beat a guy for third place in the sectional when he beat you three times before.”
Bates is an example of the type or wrestler Joll’s program developed. The Northwestern-bound senior finished third at 220 pounds this year after winning a state title the season before.
“He’s more than a wrestling coach,” Bates said. “The tradition (of Chesterton wrestling) has been really successful and it breeds successful people. It’s going to be hard to fill that role but there’s definitely some momentum.”
The class of 2021 started going to high school practices as middle schoolers. Bates said Joll was key to their development as wrestlers and as men, often staying after practices to talk to kids about problems outside of the sport.
“We wrestled really well this year but on top of that, every single kid that was in that room at the end of the year is a great kid. Fortunately, we had great kids who had great success,” Joll said. “I’m very proud of all the guys I’ve coached. I’ve got two daughters but I’ve got about 553 sons, as far as I’m concerned.”