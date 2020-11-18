Chesterton delays start of boys basketball season due to positive COVID-19 test

CHESTERTON — Chesterton has delayed the start of its boys basketball season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The school shared the announcement via email Wednesday.

"A Chesterton High School boys basketball player has tested positive for COVID-19," Chesterton High School principal Brent Martinson wrote. "It has been confirmed that this student-athlete has been in close contact with multiple other student-athletes on the (junior varsity and varsity) basketball teams. As a result, and out of an abundance of caution, the JV (and varsity) basketball teams will cease operations through Sunday, Nov. 29. The JV (and varsity) teams will return to practice on Monday, Nov. 30."

To the Times' knowledge, the Trojans are the first Region boys basketball program to have their season disrupted by COVID-19. They were supposed to play at Andrean in their season opener Nov. 28, but now it remains to be seen when the team will be able to begin its campaign.

Per the IHSAA's bylaws, if a student-athlete misses 10 consecutive days of practice, they are required to complete six practices on "six separate days prior to the day of the contest" in order to participate in formal competition. IHSAA teams are now allowed to practice on Sundays.